Larry Brown Sees Something Special in UNC's Davis Despite Scrutiny

Hubert Davis' job security has been a popular discussion over the last few days, following the North Carolina Tar Heels' first-round exit in the NCAA tournament.

While many have called for the 55-year-old head coach to be fired, Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown, a former North Carolina coach, defended Davis this past weekend.

Brown's Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown believes that Davis accomplished a lot this season, despite the circumstances, proving to be a great head coach for the university.

“One, he’s a hell of a representative of our school, and everybody that knows him knows that,” Brown said. “Two, we went undefeated at home. We beat Kansas, we beat Duke, beat Ohio State on the road, beat Kentucky, beat Virginia on the road, lost our very best player [Caleb Wilson] ."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"And if you saw our very best player on the bench, you’d know how much he cared about Carolina basketball, and that must have a lot to do with Hubert and his relationship.”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Additionally, Brown feels that it is important to stay within the program's history as head coach, as Davis was a former player and assistant coach under Roy Williams.

“I’ve always felt that way, because I know what it meant to Coach [Dean] Smith,” Brown explained. “Having a Carolina guy. You know everything about the program, the tradition and what it’s all about. It’s not only the wins and losses, but it’s how you deal with people, how you care about the university and the community. We all learned that from Coach [Dean] Smith, and I’d just hate to see anything change.”

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown Thinks Davis Has Potential

Davis has been the head coach at North Carolina for five years and has advanced past the first round only twice during that span. However, Brown points to a legendary coach struggling out of the gates early in his career.

“If you looked at Coach Smith’s first number of years, it wasn’t the greatest, but Chancellor [Bill] Aycock saw something in him,” Brown said. “And I kind of feel the same way about Hubert.”

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite the struggles in the postseason , Brown thinks that Davis' is trending in the right direction.