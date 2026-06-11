Importance of UNC's Caden Glauber's Performance in Super Regionals

The North Carolina Tar Heels were less than three outs away from being eliminated in the Super Regionals against the USC Trojans on Sunday.

However, the Tar Heels dug deep and orchestrated a two-run ninth inning, which led to a 4-3 victory over the Trojans. A major component in the team staying within striking distance was freshman pitcher Caden Glauber.

Leading up to Sunday's game, the plan was for Folger Boaz to take the mound as North Carolina's starting pitcher. Moments before the game, head coach Scott Forbes decided to hand over the reins to Glauber, which proved to be the correct assessment. Here is what they said after the game.

What Glauber and Forbes Said

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes celebrates a win with the coaching staff against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“I was super excited, got to play for this great team in a super important game for us, and there’s no other team I want to pitch for,” Glauber said. “This team has your back, and I was super excited, and it was awesome.”

“Just an absolute stud,” Forbes said of Glauber. “The home runs don’t beat you. He gave up those home runs because he was going after them with every single pitch. That’s what makes him so good. I’m just thankful that he’s not graduating high school, and that he’s here wearing our uniform."

Overall Thoughts

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes celebrates a win against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In his third career start, Glauber delivered with a 7.1-inning performance, which included three runs allowed, six hits allowed, and a whopping 11 strikeouts. Hits and runs are inevitable, especially for a young player, but the freshman pitcher compiling double-digit strikeouts was jarring.

Additionally, Glauber's performance embodied what pitching coach Bryant Gaines said last week, ahead of North Carolina's three-game series against USC.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) celebrates with pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“And that’s where, from our guys’ standpoint, I try to make sure they understand in our preparation, our most important game is our next game," Gaines continued. "Then once we get to the next day, we’ll adjust and go from there and see exactly what we need to do to be ready for that next one.”

Not only did this performance clinch a trip to the College World Series , but it also provided Forbes and his staff with another legitimate option on the mound. Glauber had primarily operated as a reliever throughout the season, with a couple of starts sprinkled in. However, his role could change this weekend after a stellar performance that propelled the Tar Heels into the next stage of the postseason.