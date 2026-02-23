Bryce Harper Praises Pirates Prospect Konnor Griffin, Offers Some Advice

The Pittsburgh Pirates enter spring training in search of the franchise's first winning season since 2018. With Paul Skenes returning with another year of experience under his belt and No. 1 pick Konnor Griffin aiming to make a run at National League Rookie of the Year, there's some newfound excitement.

Fans are getting a chance to take a look at Griffin, and are liking what they see. So too are some of the elite players in the sport, like Bryce Harper. The Phillies star had a front row seat for the young phenom during an exhibition tilt on Sunday.

Harper happened to be on the headset doing a television interview when Griffin took a mighty cut at the dish.

"He's going to be a stud," Harper said as Griffin was retired on a scorching line drive directly to the right fielder.

"He's going to be a stud, man."



Bryce Harper is a big fan of No. 1 prospect Konnor Griffin 👏 pic.twitter.com/QiGO3cFVUC — MLB (@MLB) February 23, 2026

Harper, of course, knows what lies ahead for Griffin as a can't-miss prospect getting time in the show while still a teenager.

"Obviously it's tough when you're that age trying to play at a high level but he's done it his whole life and he wouldn't be in the position that he is if he wasn't who he is," Harper said.

Asked for what advice he'd give his colleague, Harper kept it simple.

"I would just tell him to be himself. That's it. Do what got you here and don't change for nobody. Be yourself, have fun, enjoy the game. Like I said, he's here for a reason and he looks like a growna-- man."

