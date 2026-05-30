UNC Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against East Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels took down VCU by a score of 8-0 on Friday to secure their first win in the Chapel Hill Regional, setting up a big in-state rivalry matchup with East Carolina on Saturday.

The No. 5-ranked Tar Heels jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st thanks to a two-run double from Erik Paulsen and a Cooper Nicholson RBI single. Nicholson would later add a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd to make it a 4-0 Tar Heels advantage. UNC would add another four runs in the bottom of the 8th to cruise to the 8-0 victory.

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Cooper Nicholson (1) is met at homeplate by North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Tyler Howe (12) after a homerun during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Lynch Deals in Win

They couldn’t have done it without starting pitcher Ryan Lynch, who dazzled in the regional opener. Lynch went seven scoreless frames with five strikeouts, four walks, and only allowing two hits.

They’ll square off with the Pirates of East Carolina on Saturday, looking to snag their second win of the Chapel Hill Regional. Here’s a look at the projected starting pitcher and lineup for Saturday’s matchup with the Pirates.

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) slides into thrid during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Jason DeCaro Will Get the Start

DeCaro — the team’s ace — will get the ball against ECU in game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional. Caden Glauber, the true freshman, figures to get the ball in game three. The more experienced DeCaro will toe the rubber and look to earn a win against a Pirates team that just beat Tennessee in 14 innings on Friday, with Glauber in line to pitch on Sunday.

Barring any significant changes, the Tar Heels will likely go with a similar lineup that put up eight runs on Friday. North Carolina features a balanced lineup with plenty of power and bat-to-ball skills to go around. With few weaknesses in their lineup, here’s a look at that potential lineup against the Pirates for Saturday’s matchup.

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) throws to first for an out during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Jake Schaffer — Shortstop

Owen Hull — Center Field

Gavin Gallaher — Second Base

Macon Winslow — Catcher

Erik Paulsen — First Base

Cooper Nicholson — Third Base

Tyler Howe — Left Field

Colin Hynek — Designated Hitter

Rom Kellis V — Right Field

The Tar Heels will look to go for the win against their in-state contemporaries on Saturday as they look to make another statement in the Chapel Hill Regional. North Carolina has a chance to make a deep run in this year’s playoffs, and they’ll aim to continue their hot start after a beatdown of VCU on Friday.