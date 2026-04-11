Latest Draft Projection for UNC's Veesaar Points to One Outcome

In the world of NIL, coaching staffs and recruiters have no grace period after the conclusion of the National Championship. The 2025-26 college basketball season officially ended on April 6, and the transfer portal opened on April 7, giving programs less than 24 hours to construct a plan in the portal.

While every university is working around the clock during this time, no one has dealt with more time-crunch parameters than the North Carolina Tar Heels. On Monday, the university announced the hiring of longtime NBA head coach Michael Malone as the basketball program's next head coach. The 54-year-old coach was introduced on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, which was the same day the transfer portal officially opened.

Malone Getting Busy

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Malone has wasted no time pursuing players from other programs to join North Carolina, but no player is more important to the Tar Heels than center Henri Veesaar. The Arizona transfer averaged 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from three-point range. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center's breakout campaign elevated his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Woo , Veesaar is ranked as the No. 44 prospect on the 2026 NBA Draft big board. Here is what these latest rankings mean for Veesaar's future at North Carolina.

Tar Heels Chances of Retaining Veesaar Have Increased

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on these latest projections , Veesaar is slated as a mid-to-late second-round pick, which is simply not worth it from the player's perspective, as NIL provides more value. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman , elite big men are expected to receive $4-5 million in the transfer portal. As a second-round pick, Veesaar would earn less than $2 million in his first year and would have no guaranteed money on his contract.

Instead, Veesaar's representatives should negotiate a new deal with North Carolina. That contract would earn the center at least double what his NBA contract would be. Additionally, Veesaar would learn from Malone, who coached Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From a financial and production standpoint, it is a no-brainer for Veesaar to return to the Tar Heels. The third-year center's skill set should be maximized under Malone's tutelage, as Veesaar can operate on the perimeter and is an elite three-point shooter. If Veesaar can develop as a passer, the Tar Heels' offense will be fully unlocked, especially with what should be an improved roster in 2026. With another productive season, Veesaar could easily be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.