Latest Updates on North Carolina’s Head Coaching Search
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For the first time in five years, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be in the head coaching market after firing Hubert Davis Tuesday night.
Ever since the firing, there has been plenty of speculation about who North Carolina will pursue in the coming days, as the transfer portal opens on April 7.
On Saturday, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman provided an update on North Carolina's head coach search, which included three names to keep tabs on during this process.
Goodman's Thoughts
- "My sources have told me it's unlikely Dusty May takes it," Goodman explained. "I'm not going to say there's no chance, but as I've said before, Dustin May is very happy at Michigan. To me, it falls to Tommy Lloyd being the guy at the top of the list. Arizona doesn't have the money like people think. The other part is, how happy is [Lloyd] with the administration and does he want to travel across the country."
- "The other part of this is Billy Donovan," Goodman continued. "The thing with Billy [Donovan] is, unless you tell him he is the guy, Billy's not going to want to go through the process. I've never seen anybody talk to more people, think about things, process things more than Billy Donovan. So, Billy is going to take a week."
Overall Thoughts
May has never been viewed as a legitimate option for the Tar Heels, as he is comfortable in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines are currently vying for a spot in the Final Four, with a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. Additionally, Michigan can compete with North Carolina for top recruits and transfers, so I don't see the 47-year-old head coach leaving his current situation anytime soon.
As for Lloyd, the Tar Heels would want to bring him to Chapel Hill, but I also don't see many reasons for him to leave Arizona. Goodman states that the program does not have as much financial pull as the public eye may think, and while that is true, the Wildcats are still an elite basketball program.
Arizona has been the best team in this year's NCAA Tournament and should be considered the favorite to win the national title.
The 51-year-old head coach could leverage connections in North Carolina to force Arizona's hand and secure an extension, and the administration will likely go that route. At this point, Donovan should be considered the most likely hire, with several coaches declaring their loyalties to their current situation.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.