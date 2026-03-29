Latest Updates on North Carolina’s Head Coaching Search

For the first time in five years, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be in the head coaching market after firing Hubert Davis Tuesday night.

Ever since the firing , there has been plenty of speculation about who North Carolina will pursue in the coming days, as the transfer portal opens on April 7.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Saturday, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman provided an update on North Carolina's head coach search, which included three names to keep tabs on during this process.

Goodman's Thoughts

Michigan head coach Dusty May reacts to a play against Saint Louis during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My sources have told me it's unlikely Dusty May takes it," Goodman explained. "I'm not going to say there's no chance, but as I've said before, Dustin May is very happy at Michigan. To me, it falls to Tommy Lloyd being the guy at the top of the list. Arizona doesn't have the money like people think. The other part is, how happy is [Lloyd] with the administration and does he want to travel across the country."

"The other part of this is Billy Donovan ," Goodman continued. "The thing with Billy [Donovan] is, unless you tell him he is the guy, Billy's not going to want to go through the process. I've never seen anybody talk to more people, think about things, process things more than Billy Donovan. So, Billy is going to take a week."

Overall Thoughts

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

May has never been viewed as a legitimate option for the Tar Heels, as he is comfortable in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines are currently vying for a spot in the Final Four, with a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. Additionally, Michigan can compete with North Carolina for top recruits and transfers, so I don't see the 47-year-old head coach leaving his current situation anytime soon.

As for Lloyd, the Tar Heels would want to bring him to Chapel Hill, but I also don't see many reasons for him to leave Arizona. Goodman states that the program does not have as much financial pull as the public eye may think, and while that is true, the Wildcats are still an elite basketball program.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd smiles during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona has been the best team in this year's NCAA Tournament and should be considered the favorite to win the national title.

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 51-year-old head coach could leverage connections in North Carolina to force Arizona's hand and secure an extension, and the administration will likely go that route. At this point, Donovan should be considered the most likely hire, with several coaches declaring their loyalties to their current situation.