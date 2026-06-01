3 UNC Football Standouts Who Could Be High NFL Draft Picks

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter a critical 2026 season looking to bounce back from a disappointing first season under head coach Bill Belichick. After not seeing a single Tar Heel selected in the NFL Draft, Belichick is hoping to right the ship and lead the program to double the win total from a year ago.

While those may be high expectations, that shouldn't be the standard for a program that prided itself on going into Belichick's first season as the " 33rd franchise " for the NFL. This should change for the 2027 NFL Draft, as I look at three Tar Heels who could be high draft picks in the coming years.

Jordan Shipp, Wide Receiver

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shipp enters his junior season as the Tar Heels' top overall offensive player. He continues to be one of the most reliable figures on the unit after averaging over 11 yards per reception on a lowly UNC offense. Expectations are high at the University of North Carolina, and Shipp hopes to meet those this year.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, Shipp isn't being discussed as one of the top overall wideouts in the class, though he is certainly someone who could make a name for himself as a Day Two possibility with his ball skills, route-running ability, and football intelligence to find the right spots to attack zone voids. If the quarterback play is consistent, Shipp could sail off for a big year.

Kaleb Cost, Defensive Back

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) breaks up a pass intended for West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Kole Taylor (87) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The production last season wasn't as impressive as it was in his redshirt freshman campaign, but Cost remains one of North Carolina's top overall defenders heading into an important 2026 for the program. Cost still tallied 45 tackles and an interception in 2025, and hopes to rally for a big year ahead of what could be his final season in Chapel Hill.

Cost has great burst to the football, whether at the catch point or in the run game. He is a fairly productive tackler who knows how to position himself at nickel, either as a force defender or a coverage blanket in short zones. His skill set resembles someone who could become a high draft pick in 2027 or 2028, whenever he decides to go pro.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude, Edge Rusher

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Abou-Jaoude is one of the best pass rushers in the ACC, just one year into his first season as a Power Four player after starting his career with Delaware. After finishing the 2025 campaign with 10.5 sacks, second-most in the conference, he is ready to have yet another big year as he looks to make his case to be a top edge defender for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The power and size profile are there to develop into a more complete player in all phases, but the production and skill set are promising to become an early round draft selection next April.