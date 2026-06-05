What Went Wrong For North Carolina in Loss Against USC in Super Regional

The North Carolina Tar Heels blew an immense opportunity to take 1-0 lead heading into Game 2 against the USC Trojans, losing 9-5 on Friday in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Here is a deeper dive into how the Tar Heels unraveled and their commanding lead evaporated in a two-inning stretch.

Poor Pitching From the Relievers

North Carolina pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) prepares to hurl the pitch against Arizona late in the Super regionals game held in Chapel Hill, N .C. on June 7, 2025. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, North Carolina's pitching coach, Bryant Gaines , explained how the Tar Heels' pitching staff would have to adjust from last weekend, as USC is an advantageous batting team.

“East Carolina’s two-strike approach is very different than Southern Cal’s approach," Gaines said. "East Carolina is going to do a good job of fighting pitches off, being on the plate, taking you deeper in the count, whereas Southern Cal, they’re going to try to do damage throughout the count, so they’re going to take some bigger swings."

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"So, our two-strike pitches are going to be extremely important this weekend, and that’s why, like with [Jason] DeCaro, for instance, he needs to make some better pitches with two strikes," Gaines continued. "So, we would work on his curveball, and I would randomly just say 0-2 count and then he would have to execute that pitch down. Or it’s 1-2 and he needs to move the hitter off the plate."

Well, that plan was working flawlessly through the first 5.2 innings, as Ryan Lynch left the field recording seven strikeouts, while leaving a man on second and third with two outs. When Lynch exited, the Tar Heels led 5-2. Walker McDuffie came in to relieve Lynch in an uncomfortable situation, but it was still manageable. McDuffie would walk the first batter, barely missing on a third strike before allowing a grand slam to Dean Carpenter, and the Trojans were suddenly leading 6-5.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That was only the beginning of USC's offensive onslaught, as it added three more runs in the top of the seventh to extend its lead to 9-5. From that point forward, North Carolina never recovered.

Overall Takeaways and Reactions

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder/first baseman Tyler Howe (12) reacts on first base during the second inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels were thoroughly outplaying USC for the majority of the game, but momentum completely flipped after a turbulent top of the sixth inning. USC's offense has proven to be one of the most potent units in college baseball, and that was the case again on Friday.

Now, North Carolina enters Saturday with a win-or-go-home scenario . Another loss and the Tar Heels' season will be over. Jason DeCaro will take the mound in Game 2 , and he cannot afford to replicate his performance from each of the last two games. In those outings, the veteran pitcher has failed to reach the fourth inning.