UNC Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Super Regional Game 2 Against USC

Friday was a gut-wrenching loss for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who held a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. Despite that, North Carolina fell to USC 9-5 and now faces a must-win scenario on Saturday. If the Tar Heels lose, their season is over.

North Carolina will need to regroup and put Game 1 behind it , as the team cannot afford to let that result affect it in the second game against the Trojans. With that being said, here is a look at who will start on the mound for the Tar Heels, with a projected batting lineup for Game 2 on Saturday.

Starting Pitcher Against USC

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) throws the opening pitch against the Virginia Cavaliers at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive round, Jason DeCaro will operate as North Carolina's No. 2 pitcher. Across his last two starts, DeCaro has failed to reach the fourth inning, which marked the first time during his career that he has done so in consecutive games. It goes without saying that the veteran pitcher cannot afford that type of performance on Saturday against a potent USC offense.

Earlier this week, pitching coach Bryant Gaines spoke on what DeCaro needs to adjust when he takes the mound on Saturday.

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

“This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained. "He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts."

"So, after I take a look at the opposing team we’re getting ready to face, I have an idea of how we’re going to pitch them, and then it becomes – for each one of them individually – what do they need to do in order to be successful?"

DeCaro struggled early against East Carolina, as the Tar Heels quickly fell behind 3-0. That cannot occur against the Trojans, who have scored over 60 runs across the last six games.

Projected Starting Lineup

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder/first baseman Tyler Howe (12) celebrates with outfielder Owen Hull (8) after scoring a run against the USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Right Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Rom Kellis V - Left Field

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder/first baseman Tyler Howe (12) reacts on first base during the second inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina's offense has been steady the last two weeks, and Friday was a solid performance from the batting lineup. However, the poor pitching in the sixth and seventh innings took the wind out of its sails.

I will not overreact to the Tar Heels failing to score a single run in the final four innings of the game, as they compiled nine total hits throughout the game. Nevertheless, North Carolina may need to score double-digit runs to extend their season to Sunday.