UNC Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Super Regional Game 2 Against USC
Friday was a gut-wrenching loss for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who held a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. Despite that, North Carolina fell to USC 9-5 and now faces a must-win scenario on Saturday. If the Tar Heels lose, their season is over.
North Carolina will need to regroup and put Game 1 behind it, as the team cannot afford to let that result affect it in the second game against the Trojans. With that being said, here is a look at who will start on the mound for the Tar Heels, with a projected batting lineup for Game 2 on Saturday.
Starting Pitcher Against USC
For the second consecutive round, Jason DeCaro will operate as North Carolina's No. 2 pitcher. Across his last two starts, DeCaro has failed to reach the fourth inning, which marked the first time during his career that he has done so in consecutive games. It goes without saying that the veteran pitcher cannot afford that type of performance on Saturday against a potent USC offense.
Earlier this week, pitching coach Bryant Gaines spoke on what DeCaro needs to adjust when he takes the mound on Saturday.
“This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained. "He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts."
"So, after I take a look at the opposing team we’re getting ready to face, I have an idea of how we’re going to pitch them, and then it becomes – for each one of them individually – what do they need to do in order to be successful?"
DeCaro struggled early against East Carolina, as the Tar Heels quickly fell behind 3-0. That cannot occur against the Trojans, who have scored over 60 runs across the last six games.
Projected Starting Lineup
1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Right Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Rom Kellis V - Left Field
North Carolina's offense has been steady the last two weeks, and Friday was a solid performance from the batting lineup. However, the poor pitching in the sixth and seventh innings took the wind out of its sails.
I will not overreact to the Tar Heels failing to score a single run in the final four innings of the game, as they compiled nine total hits throughout the game. Nevertheless, North Carolina may need to score double-digit runs to extend their season to Sunday.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.