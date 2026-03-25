UNC's Marcus Allen Sends Message to Scouts at Pro Day
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North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen just wrapped up his performance at UNC’s Pro Day as he looks to pursue a career in the NFL.
Allen played all four seasons of his collegiate career with UNC, racking up 136 total tackles, 22 pass deflections, 0.5 sacks, and three interceptions in that span. This past season, Allen accumulated 35 tackles with eight pass deflections.
He was one of two Tar Heels to be invited to the 2026 NFL Combine, joining fellow defensive back Thaddeus Dixon. Both players were also present as part of the 16 Tar Heels to participate in Pro Day, and part of the four defensive backs participating.
Belichick's Shaky Tenure
This year marks the first Pro Day of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach of the Tar Heels. North Carolina managed just a 4-8 overall record and 2-6 in ACC play last season. Nonetheless, Belichick has plenty of experience developing undervalued talent — as best evidenced by turning sixth-round pick Tom Brady into one of the best NFL players of all time — with Allen looking to be the latest to take a leap under his wisdom.
Allen projects to be a mid-to-late round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as of right now, so he hoped to make a strong impression on the several NFL teams in attendance with his size and athleticism in the secondary.
Following his Pro Day showing, Allen shared his thoughts on his performance and what he is trying to prove to scouts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Allen Thankful for Opportunity
- “I just really want to go out, and prove some of the things that I had doubts upon, like my speed, my mobility, my agility. Just having the opportunity to go out there and be right in front of the scouts putting on tape was a blessing."
- "Obviously, a big opportunity, because that’s what they want to see. They want to see your movement, they want to see how your body moves, especially at my height 6' 2", I’m 190 [pounds]. Just being able to go out there and perform, it was a blessing.”
Even if Allen isn’t drafted next month, a strong showing could still help land him on an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. He’ll look to continue to impress the scouts ahead of the draft and find his way on a pro roster after a strong collegiate career in Chapel Hill.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.