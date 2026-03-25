UNC's Marcus Allen Sends Message to Scouts at Pro Day

North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen just wrapped up his performance at UNC’s Pro Day as he looks to pursue a career in the NFL.

Allen played all four seasons of his collegiate career with UNC, racking up 136 total tackles, 22 pass deflections, 0.5 sacks, and three interceptions in that span. This past season, Allen accumulated 35 tackles with eight pass deflections.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

He was one of two Tar Heels to be invited to the 2026 NFL Combine, joining fellow defensive back Thaddeus Dixon. Both players were also present as part of the 16 Tar Heels to participate in Pro Day, and part of the four defensive backs participating.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Belichick's Shaky Tenure

This year marks the first Pro Day of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach of the Tar Heels. North Carolina managed just a 4-8 overall record and 2-6 in ACC play last season. Nonetheless, Belichick has plenty of experience developing undervalued talent — as best evidenced by turning sixth-round pick Tom Brady into one of the best NFL players of all time — with Allen looking to be the latest to take a leap under his wisdom.

Allen projects to be a mid-to-late round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as of right now, so he hoped to make a strong impression on the several NFL teams in attendance with his size and athleticism in the secondary.

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) catches a 44 yard pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following his Pro Day showing, Allen shared his thoughts on his performance and what he is trying to prove to scouts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) reacts with defensive backs Kaleb Cost (21) and Antavious Lane (1) after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Allen Thankful for Opportunity

“I just really want to go out, and prove some of the things that I had doubts upon, like my speed, my mobility, my agility. Just having the opportunity to go out there and be right in front of the scouts putting on tape was a blessing."

"Obviously, a big opportunity, because that’s what they want to see. They want to see your movement, they want to see how your body moves, especially at my height 6' 2", I’m 190 [pounds]. Just being able to go out there and perform, it was a blessing.”

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even if Allen isn’t drafted next month, a strong showing could still help land him on an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. He’ll look to continue to impress the scouts ahead of the draft and find his way on a pro roster after a strong collegiate career in Chapel Hill.