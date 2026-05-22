North Carolina Matchup Against Elite SEC Team Officially Set

We have known for quite some time now the majority of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 non-conference schedule. The rest of that portion of the schedule will be revealed in the near future, but we were still awaiting the official date when they would be facing one of the tougher opponents during that slate of the season.

On Thursday, North Carolina's intriguing matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats was officially set, with the two Blue-Blood programs facing off in the 2026 CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) is helped to his feet by center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This is a rematch from 2025 when the Tar Heels defeated the Wildcats 67-64 at Rupp Arena in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Both teams will look drastically different, but North Carolina should feel relatively confident in this specific matchup.

Why the Tar Heels Should Fare Well

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Mark Pope's tenure at Kentucky has not been as successful as many thought it would, with Pope entering his third year as head coach. That underwhelming performance has leaked into the offseason, as the Wildcats have missed out on plenty of players in the transfer portal and recruiting pool.

Despite leading a prestigious program, the 53-year-old head coach has shown that recruiting is not his strong suit. Meanwhile, head coach Michael Malone has assembled a compelling and competitive roster in his first offseason in charge at North Carolina.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the first month of his tenure in Chapel Hill, the 54-year-old head coach landed Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas , and Matt Able in the transfer portal while signing recruits Sayon Keita and Kevin Thomas in recent weeks.

Kentucky landed a couple of transfers, including Alex Wilkins, but the program should be attracting several more elite players with its pedigree. When juxtaposing the two rosters, the Tar Heels have the clear edge in talent, and in terms of coaching, it could be a complete mismatch, with Malone clearly the better candidate despite having no collegiate-level experience.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both programs have underwhelmed in recent memory, especially North Carolina, which has been eliminated in the first round in each of the last two years.

This matchup should provide a test for the Tar Heels and give a better idea of where the team is at, with conference play around the corner by the time this game tips off. Malone's roster-building strategy and schematics will be tested against a team in a similar atmosphere to North Carolina.