UNC Misses Out on Transfer Portal Target

One of North Carolina’s transfer portal targets has snubbed the team in favor of a different destination, as big man Devin Williams has opted to transfer to Seton Hall.

The former top-100 recruit out of high school spent his first two collegiate seasons with the UCLA Bruins, where he barely saw the floor under head coach Mick Cronin. After that, he transferred to Florida Atlantic for the 2025-26 season, where he finally had the opportunity to showcase what he brings to the basketball court.

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) handles the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Williams With FAU

At FAU last season, Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, ranking fifth in Division I. Williams made his presence known throughout the season as an exceptional rim deterrent, with room to grow offensively.

Along with his ability to block shots at a high rate — Williams blocked five or more shots in a game five times last season, and had multiple blocks in 21 games. Williams is a solid pick-and-roll player who can space the floor, as he knocked down 30 percent of his three-pointers.

Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Devin Williams (22) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Williams is now the second FAU big that was on UNC’s radar, but ultimately didn’t make the move to Chapel Hill. Last month, Williams’ backup last season, Maxim Logue, had committed to North Carolina to play for Michael Malone, but an admissions issue cut that dream short, and Logue won’t be joining the Tar Heels after all.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC’s Losses and Additions

Malone still has plenty of holes he has to fill on the roster this offseason. Eight players from last year’s team entered the transfer portal in light of the coaching change, and they’ve only brought in four new talents — Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Cade Bennerman — so far.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Additionally, their two best players from last season have both entered the 2026 NBA Draft and won’t be back with the Tar Heels next season. Both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are looking to get drafted, and Wilson, especially, will likely be one of the first 5 names called on draft night.

There will be plenty of pressure on Malone to build an ACC contender in year one of his tenure, and they’ll need to be a little more aggressive in bringing in premier talent if they hope to remain a top team in college basketball next season. The last few seasons have been slightly underwhelming for the standards of a school such as UNC, so Malone will certainly be up to the task in his first season at the helm.