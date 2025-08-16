UNC Men’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: St. Bonaventure
Head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels will be participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off this upcoming season. UNC will take on St. Bonaventure in its first game on November 25, and then two days later, on November 27, will take on Michigan State (another one of the program's notable contests during non-conference play).
By the time this game comes around, the Tar Heels will have played Central Arkansas, Kansas, Radford, NC Central and Navy all inside the Dean E. Smith Center.
Through the first five games on schedule, Coach Davis' squad has a good chance of going 4-1, but a win over Kansas, especially at home, will make things better for two reasons: it will be an end to a two-game losing streak against Head Coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks, plus a great resume booster once March Madness starts peeking around the corner.
North Carolina was unable to secure quality wins last season, but maybe with this roster, it can. A senior Seth Trimble, a seven-foot center in Henri Veesaar, then a potential 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick, Caleb Wilson — the pieces are there to go past the first round next year, unlike last year.
How Did St. Bonaventure Perform Last Season?
Melvin Council Jr. (14.6), Chance Moore (13), Noel Brown (12.2), Dasonte Bowen (11.1) and Lajae Jones (10.8) led the Bonnies in scoring during the 2024-2025 campaign. St. Bonaventure finished the season with a record of 22-12, a 64% win percentage, which placed the team second-to-last within the conference, in front of Richmond and behind Duquesne. Rhode Island, VCU and Dayton rounded out the top three.
Some of its notable wins are against FGCU, Bryant, Bucknell, Providence, VCU, Richmond and Davidson. However, the Bonnies made it to the second game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament but lost to VCU, 76-59. Afterward, it was then defeated by Kent State in the NIT, 75-56.
St. Bonaventure Head Coach Mark Schmidt will be entering year No. 19 with the school, and seeks its first appearance in the NCAAT since the 2020-2021 season.
North Carolina will square off against the Bonnies in about two months in Florida, during Thanksgiving week, and both teams hope to make the holiday one to remember with a victory.
