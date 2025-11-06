Tar Heels Still Not Getting Respect Despite Improved Roster
After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, North Carolina is determined not to let that happen again. The Tar Heels recruited some standout basketball players, including Henri Veesaar, Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac and, of course, Caleb Wilson.
Although some people may be down on Carolina compared with previous years, the Tar Heels are still ranked No. 25 in the nation. While their win came against a struggling Central Arkansas squad, the Tar Heels displayed the classic Carolina basketball fans are used to seeing: a fast pace, efficient passing, strong defense and dominance on the glass — all of which will be needed when they host Kansas next week.
However, there are still skeptics regarding Carolina, even though the team improved its roster by adding height and versatility.
One of them is longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. Bilas released his Bilas Index of the top 68 teams in college basketball on Monday, and he did not rank the Tar Heels in the top 25.
According to the Bilas Index, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 28 in the country. Ranked ahead of Carolina are USC at No. 25, Michigan State at No. 26 — a team the Tar Heels will face on Thanksgiving Day at the Fort Myers Classic on Nov. 27 — and Auburn at No. 27.
What Bilas Said About the Tar Heels
The Tar Heels' inclusion in last season's NCAA tournament caused an uproar that is still hanging over them as they earned their lowest ranking (No. 25) in the preseason AP Top 25 since 2005. Hubert Davis has a lot to prove this season, but he'll have one of the top recruits -- Caleb Wilson, who debuted with 22 points in Monday's win over Central Arkansas -- to help him do it.
A Very Questionable Ranking
North Carolina, being ranked No. 28, is questionable. However, it seems downright absurd that three unranked teams are ahead of Carolina in the Bilas Index. Baylor (No. 22), Ole Miss (No. 24) and USC (No. 25) are all unranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
While all three received Top 25 votes, they combined for just 23 total. The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 25, received 104 votes in the AP poll to secure the final spot.
Auburn, which is one spot ahead of Carolina, nearly lost to Bethune-Cookman and needed overtime to defeat the Wildcats — a fact even Bilas acknowledged in his comments about Auburn. Bethune-Cookman was ranked No. 236 in the country, according to KenPom.
ACC Gets No Love
One of the most damning things about the Bilas Index was the lack of ACC teams in the Top 25. The only two teams that are in the Top 25 are Duke (No. 5) and Louisville (No. 13). Besides Carolina, only three teams are in the top 50: NC State (No. 30), Clemson (No. 41) and Virginia Tech (No. 44).
The remaining teams that are a part of the Bilas Index are as followed:
- No. 51 Wake Forest
- No. 53 Virginia
- No. 55 Pitt
- No. 57 Syracuse
- No. 61 Georgia Tech
- No. 65 SMU
- No. 67 Notre Dame
Does Bilas show anti-ACC bias? No as he is a former star Duke basketball player and he is an ACC guy through and through. However, the teams themselves aren't bad rather it is just the fact that so many legendary coaches have retired recently.
Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski retired one year apart. Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepped down a couple of years ago, Virginia’s Tony Bennett retired just before last season, and Jim Larranaga of Miami and Leonard Hamilton of Florida State retired at the end of last season.
With so many programs going through major transitions in recent years, it is no surprise that some teams are struggling.
Eventually, the ACC will regain its footing — and who’s to say it can’t happen this year?
