UNC Targets Key Transfer Portal Names Under Malone
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The Tar Heels have reportedly been busy in the portal so far. New head coach Michael Malone wasted no time getting to work on the new roster and has reportedly made contact with many players.
Aiden Sherrell
Sherell is listed as the No. 10 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Last season for the Crimson Tide, he averaged 11.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. He would be a solid option at the power forward position that is currently open for grabs with Caleb Wilson’s departure to the NBA.
Sherrell originally entered the portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, indicating he may already be eyeing a program.
Terrence Brown
Brown has been the topic of most conversations about who the Tar Heels are targeting. Brown was an elite player for Utah last season, averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. He’s listed as a combo guard in the portal, and could end up being a great pairing with 5-star commit Dylan Mingo.
Christian Hammond
Santa Clara was a solid team all season, and it couldn’t have been possible without the play from Hammond. He averaged 15.6 points on a really solid Santa Clara team that played consistently well all year.
He’s ranked 53rd in the portal and listed as a point guard, making it all the more interesting that he’s been contacted. Dylan Mingo would move to the two if the Tar Heels were likely to land Hammond.
Thomas Dowd
Another star from a smaller school contacted thus far is Thomas Dowd from Troy. He, among others, led Troy to a successful season as Sun Belt Champions and finished tallying 14.4 points per game and 10.1 rebounds.
The 6-foot-8 junior is listed as a power forward, which would fill the spot nicely and could be part of an amazing front court if Henri Veesaar were to return.
Karter Knox
Knox, a transfer from Arkansas, already has ties to the North Carolina program. He’s the former recruit of new assistant head coach Chuck Martin. This gives Carolina a much-needed edge in getting Knox dressed in Carolina blue.
Knox averaged 8.1 points per game last season and could be a really great piece to add to the roster that would. Unfortunately, Knox missed 14 of the last 15 games due to an injury. Hopefully, that injury bug wouldn’t follow him back to Chapel Hill.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.