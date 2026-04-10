UNC Targets Key Transfer Portal Names Under Malone

The Tar Heels have reportedly been busy in the portal so far. New head coach Michael Malone wasted no time getting to work on the new roster and has reportedly made contact with many players.

Aiden Sherrell

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sherell is listed as the No. 10 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports . Last season for the Crimson Tide, he averaged 11.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. He would be a solid option at the power forward position that is currently open for grabs with Caleb Wilson’s departure to the NBA.

Sherrell originally entered the portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, indicating he may already be eyeing a program.

Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown has been the topic of most conversations about who the Tar Heels are targeting. Brown was an elite player for Utah last season, averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. He’s listed as a combo guard in the portal, and could end up being a great pairing with 5-star commit Dylan Mingo.

Christian Hammond

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) walks onto the court before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Santa Clara was a solid team all season, and it couldn’t have been possible without the play from Hammond. He averaged 15.6 points on a really solid Santa Clara team that played consistently well all year.

He’s ranked 53rd in the portal and listed as a point guard, making it all the more interesting that he’s been contacted. Dylan Mingo would move to the two if the Tar Heels were likely to land Hammond.

Thomas Dowd

Trojans Thomas Dowd (1) is handed the trophy following their 77-61 victory over the Eagles during the Georgia Southern vs Troy men’s Sun Belt Conference Championship basketball game at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida on March 9, 2026. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another star from a smaller school contacted thus far is Thomas Dowd from Troy. He, among others, led Troy to a successful season as Sun Belt Champions and finished tallying 14.4 points per game and 10.1 rebounds.

The 6-foot-8 junior is listed as a power forward, which would fill the spot nicely and could be part of an amazing front court if Henri Veesaar were to return.

Karter Knox

Feb 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Knox, a transfer from Arkansas, already has ties to the North Carolina program. He’s the former recruit of new assistant head coach Chuck Martin. This gives Carolina a much-needed edge in getting Knox dressed in Carolina blue.