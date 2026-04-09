UNC’s Malone Speaks on Approach to Rivalry With Duke

A new era of UNC basketball has officially begun, and new head coach Michael Malone is ready to add to the program’s historic legacy.

Malone was hired earlier this week by North Carolina , ending a long search for Hubert Davis’ replacement. Davis was canned after five seasons with the program, and back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament over the last two seasons.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone will now look to get UNC back on its feet as he tries to spearhead a turnaround. The 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets hasn’t coached in the NCAA since 2001, and he’ll now try to revitalize one of college basketball’s most prestigious programs.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

UNC All-Time Versus Duke

With Malone now in town, it also means that he’ll become a part of one of the most historic sports rivalries of all time, that being North Carolina’s rivalry with Duke. All-time, the Tar Heels lead the series over Duke 146-121 in 267 meetings since 1920. This past season, the pair split the season series 1-1, with the one win for the Tar Heels coming on a Seth Trimble buzzer-beater from three.

Duke and UNC are two of the most historic programs in the entire sport, and being so close only makes the rivalry that much more heated. Speaking at his introductory press conference, Malone spoke about being a part of the next chapter of the rivalry.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Malone’s Thoughts

”I'm ready. I'm ready to get into that,” Malone said. “Watching that game at home this year when Seth Trimble hit that corner three, my wife and I were jumping around back in Colorado. I mean that sincerely. My daughter was at the game. She FaceTimed me as they were leaving the arena. To be a part of that moment - and life is about moments - that's a moment all the Carolina fans will always remember.”

”I'm excited to be a part of that rivalry,” Malone added. “I want to add to that rivalry. I want to win. I know that Duke is a program down the road and they've had success, but as I said earlier, I didn't come here to be second best. I didn't come here to lose in the first round of the ACC Tournament. I came here to win and win at a big level, win at a high level."

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"If you're a competitor, that's what you want. You don't shy away from that. You don't run from that. You run toward that. That's how I'm wired. That's in my DNA. Our team is going to take on that character as well.“