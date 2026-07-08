UNC 5-Star Target Henry Already Drawing High Future Expectations

One of the top high school recruits in the 2027 class is earning some very strong NBA comparisons, and the North Carolina Tar Heels are in the mix for his services.

Forward Demarcus Henry is now down to eight schools ahead of his recruitment for the 2027 class. Along with North Carolina, Henry is considering Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State, UConn, Arkansas, Louisville, and BYU. The 6-foot-7 small forward is considered one of the best prospects in his class, and he would be a massive get for the Tar Heels.

Henry’s Resume

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-star prospect is currently suiting up for AZ Compass Prep, and averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game last season as a junior. This summer, he also took part in the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he averaged 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. His all-around game has been on display throughout his youth career, which is why he has been so highly touted up to this point.

As one of the top players at the youth level, Henry has already earned strong comparisons to notable NBA talent. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi recently compared him to NBA All-Stars Jalen Johnson and Kawhi Leonard.

Biancardi’s Comparison

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Henry is a spitting image of Johnson -- a gifted five-star recruit in 2020 with enough feel to create with the ball in his hands either for himself or others -- and may also be the most versatile prospect in the 2027 class. Both have similar ball-handling and decision-making skills to score from any area on the floor. Henry's offensive footwork and strong driving ability even invoke a young Leonard at the same stage. He's making strides as a leader as well,” Biancardi said.

Being compared to modern stars such as Johnson and Leonard is quite an honor for Henry and a good sign of things to come for the young forward. If the Tar Heels are able to land him, he could become the next cornerstone of the program, given his all-around ability.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing Henry would also be huge for new head coach Michael Malone, who is looking to prove that he can survive and sustain a successful program despite not holding an NCAA position in 25 years. Malone will be under immense pressure to lead the Tar Heels back to the college basketball mountain top, and one way to help achieve that goal is by landing top high school talent.