Surveying North Carolina’s Options at Point Guard Next Season

While the North Carolina Tar Heels have certainly brought in a very talented transfer portal class, the point guard position remains a major question mark.

Notably, UNC lost its starting point guard in the transfer portal this offseason, Derek Dixon, who entered the lineup roughly halfway through last season and showed serious potential as the team's future floor general. However, in the wake of the coaching change — as UNC fired Hubert Davis and hired Michael Malone — Dixon transferred to Arizona, leaving the Tar Heels without a point guard.

UNC’s Response

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels responded by bringing in several backcourt players in the form of Terrence Brown, Matt Able , and forward/guard hybrid Neoklis Avdalas . However, none of them are traditional point guards, putting into question just how smoothly the Heels’ offense will run.

Who Will Play Point Guard?

So, who will run point guard? As of now, it seems like Brown figures to be the “point guard” as he has the most experience with primary on-ball reps. However, he isn’t much of a playmaker and is primarily a score-first guard. Brown averaged over 19 points per game last season for Utah.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Able doesn’t have much experience with primary reps as a ball handler. Last season at NC State, he was mostly a role player who came in and provided a spark with his three-point shooting. As such, he probably isn’t in consideration to play the role of point guard just yet until he develops further.

Avdalas is perhaps the most intriguing one. The 6-foot-9 forward from Greece showed off his ability to be a playmaker as a freshman at Virginia Tech last season, averaging a team-high 4.6 assists per game. If any coach has experience with a bigger player running the offense, it's head coach Michael Malone.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to taking the UNC job, Malone is most known for the breakout of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who has blossomed into one of the best passers in basketball history despite playing the center position.

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) brings the ball down the court during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdalas obviously isn’t Jokic, but his passing ability, combined with his size, might be the perfect fit for Malone, and he might be envisioning Avdalas as the de facto “point guard” next season. In an era of positionless basketball, the Tar Heels will work to find who will be their offensive orchestrator next season as they look to make Malone’s first season a memorable one in Chapel Hill.