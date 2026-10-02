North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: 3 Key Matchups To Watch
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have a chance to shock the college football world at home on Saturday as they host the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
This will not be an easy game whatsoever, as the Tar Heels and head coach Bill Belichick will have to fight and claw with everything they have against Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish. It is a tall task, but North Carolina may have the team to give Notre Dame its annual upset. Here are three key matchups to watch for Saturday's big-time noon bout.
UNC Defensive Line vs. Notre Dame Offensive Line
The battle for North Carolina will be in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame has consistently had one of the better offensive lines in the country, and they are expected to be again through much of the season. However, their first big test comes against a Tar Heels defensive line that has been one of the better fronts in the country.
Former walk-on defensive tackle Xavier Lewis has become a star, leading the country with 6.0 sacks. The potential return of standout edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude is enticing, and he could be a game-wrecker for the Tar Heels this weekend, while Leroy Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Jaylen Harvey, and freshman Calvin Thomas make up the rest of the impact players. This unit also gives North Carolina a fighting chance.
UNC Offensive Line vs. Notre Dame Defensive Line
This is the area that concerns me the most in this game. North Carolina's starting tackles, Jordan Hall and Shaq McRoy, had rough games against Clemson's pass rush two weeks ago and now face arguably a better group and overall defensive front that features an emerging Bryce Young, Boubacar Traore, and Armel Mukam.
I'm less worried about the offensive interior of Christo Kelly, Aidan Banfield, and Andrew Threatt, and the three can handle interior pressure well. Giving quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. time to find Jelani Thurman at tight end or his talented wideouts like Jordan Shipp and Mason Humphrey could open up the passing game. Look for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to lean on his offensive line in the run game, too.
UNC Secondary vs. Notre Dame QB CJ Carr
The Tar Heels' defensive line and overall unit give them their best shot at winning on Saturday. The Irish lack the perimeter wide receiver talent they've had recently, but Jordan Faison, Mylan Graham, and tight end Cooper Flanagan could be prominent weapons for star quarterback CJ Carr.
Thankfully, the Tar Heels have the talent to match and limit vertical stem plays, especially with safety Greg Smith, their best defensive back this season. His teammates in the back end, Coleman Bryson and Peyton Waters, must have better games. However, North Carolina is steady at cornerback with Jaiden Patterson and Tre Miller to take on the athleticism of Faison and Graham.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft