UNC Officially Signs Intriguing 4-Star Forward

The North Carolina Tar Heels have made another addition to their incoming freshman class, as Kevin Thomas has officially signed with the program.

Thomas is a 6-foot-7 wing from Pennsylvania who played high school basketball at Sagemont Prep in Weston, Florida. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals as a senior this past season, and over the course of his high school career, he helped lead Sagemont to three Class 1A State titles.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Thomas’ Offers

Thomas is a 4-star prospect who held a myriad of offers. He chose North Carolina over Florida State, LSU, Miami, Auburn, California, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Dayton, DePaul, and Seton Hall.

He joins Maximo Adams and Malloy Smith in this year’s recruiting class, which is the first under new head coach Michael Malone, who was hired earlier this offseason to replace Hubert Davis, who had led the Tar Heels for the previous five seasons.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

UNC Under Pressure

With Malone now in the fold, there will be plenty of pressure on the Tar Heels to be successful as soon as possible. Bringing in a strong freshman class right off the bat is a good way to kickstart the new era of North Carolina basketball.

As for Thomas’ fit on the roster, he’ll likely slot in as a reserve forward next season. The Tar Heels have brought in immediate impact talent such as Terrence Brown and Matt Able from the transfer portal, and Thomas will likely have to work his way up the ladder as he searches for minutes. In his rookie campaign, Thomas will likely look to develop his skills further so that he can earn significant playing time as an upperclassman in the future.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Additionally, veteran forwards such as Jarin Stevenson will be back in Chapel Hill next season. Much of last season’s roster hit the transfer portal upon the season’s conclusion, but there will be a sliver of familiarity on the team next season.

Even if he doesn’t see much playing time, he’ll have the opportunity to learn from the team’s more experienced players, while also learning under a head coach who is a former NBA champion — Malone won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. The wisdom that he will gain as a freshman will only help him in the future once he becomes a mainstay in UNC’s rotation at some point.