One UNC Player Who Could Declare Early for 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft came and went a bit too quickly for North Carolina, being one of the only Power Five schools to not have a single draft pick selected. That stat alone isn't very attractive to future recruits.

Luckily, North Carolina will be given the chance to turn that around in Washington, D.C. for the NFL Draft in 2027. With a handful of players on the roster for next season, it can be interesting to predict which players we could see get drafted next year, and which ones may leave Chapel Hill early for the chance to do so.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp could potentially be one of the toughest draft decisions that come from next season when the draft cycle arrives. With a solid Junior season in Chapel Hill, he could boost his draft stock to a position that is too good to pass up and end up declaring early for the NFL Draft in 2027 and forgo his senior season at Carolina.

Shipp enters the 2026 season as the top target for the Tar Heels and in Bill Belichick’s offense, and one of the most important returning pieces on the roster. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he already has the physical frame that NFL scouts love when evaluating wideouts. You add in his ability to separate and play to his length, and you can get an intriguing prospect for NFL teams.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This season will be paramount for Shipp, as he enters as a veteran and leader, and will have to take on that role and meet the expectations that come with it. Last season, Shipp hauled in 60 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns in an offense that seemed lackluster all season long. While his production could get better (and it should), you can’t necessarily read too much into those numbers considering last season’s result.

With an experienced quarterback like Billy Edwards Jr. coming in, it will be important to build a strong connection between the two quickly to improve the season and their own draft stock.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is one of the deepest positions every draft cycle, and an impressive season in Chapel Hill this year can be the difference maker between being drafted and signing as an undrafted free agent.

Of course, many things can change between now and then, but if Shipp continues to develop and rises to the occasion that this season may call for, we could very well be watching his last season in Carolina.