3 Players to Watch for UNC vs. NC State in Regular Season Finale
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The postseason is on the line for the Heels at Kenan Stadium as they bring the regular season to a close.
Both NC State and UNC are sitting at 5-6, and a win would mean one team receives bowl eligibility, while the other watches from home. As North Carolina attempts to snap a five-game losing streak against NC State, here are the three Tar Heels to keep an eye on.
Travis Burgess
Although their latest loss to Virginia got out of hand, Burgess put on a show that should have given plenty of Tar Heels fans hope moving forward. All eyes will once again be on the freshman quarterback Saturday in Chapel Hill.
The biggest question will be whether or not he starts in the regular season finale. Burgess ended up starting last week due to an injury to starter Billy Edwards Jr., and whether or not Bill Belichick elects to continue with Burgess this week could be a difference-maker. If Burgess does get the start under center, it will be his toughest test yet.
Jordan Shipp
We've seen that Shipp has been a favorite target with Burgess under center, and if that's the case again this week, he will certainly be a player to watch. Shipp has arguably been the most dependable piece of North Carolina's offense all season, as he leads the Tar Heels with 66 receptions for 852 yards and 4 touchdowns. The chemistry he seems to have built with Burgess is encouraging and could ultimately be the difference in the result.
If Burgess gets the start, Shipp will act as his safety valve, and a talented one at that. Shipp will be a dependable target for Burgess and could go a long way towards North Carolina ending the losing streak to the Wolfpack.
Xavier Lewis
On defense, the Tar Heels need someone to make NC State quarterback CJ Bailey uncomfortable, and Xavier Lewis is the guy for the job. Lewis has been solid for the Tar Heels, as he has recorded 7.5 sacks this season and leads UNC's pass rush.
Pressure matters even more when the quarterback has had success on the ground as a dual-threat athlete. Bailey's able to make plays happen with his legs, and if Lewis is able to put pressure on him, it could keep him honest. If Lewis is able to get home early and often, it could give Carolina's defense a real chance to slow down NC State.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.