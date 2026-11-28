

The postseason is on the line for the Heels at Kenan Stadium as they bring the regular season to a close.

Both NC State and UNC are sitting at 5-6, and a win would mean one team receives bowl eligibility, while the other watches from home. As North Carolina attempts to snap a five-game losing streak against NC State, here are the three Tar Heels to keep an eye on.

Travis Burgess

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) runs with the ball past Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac (14) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although their latest loss to Virginia got out of hand, Burgess put on a show that should have given plenty of Tar Heels fans hope moving forward. All eyes will once again be on the freshman quarterback Saturday in Chapel Hill.

The biggest question will be whether or not he starts in the regular season finale. Burgess ended up starting last week due to an injury to starter Billy Edwards Jr., and whether or not Bill Belichick elects to continue with Burgess this week could be a difference-maker. If Burgess does get the start under center, it will be his toughest test yet.

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Jordan Shipp

We've seen that Shipp has been a favorite target with Burgess under center, and if that's the case again this week, he will certainly be a player to watch. Shipp has arguably been the most dependable piece of North Carolina's offense all season, as he leads the Tar Heels with 66 receptions for 852 yards and 4 touchdowns. The chemistry he seems to have built with Burgess is encouraging and could ultimately be the difference in the result.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes the catch against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Burgess gets the start, Shipp will act as his safety valve, and a talented one at that. Shipp will be a dependable target for Burgess and could go a long way towards North Carolina ending the losing streak to the Wolfpack.

Xavier Lewis

On defense, the Tar Heels need someone to make NC State quarterback CJ Bailey uncomfortable, and Xavier Lewis is the guy for the job. Lewis has been solid for the Tar Heels, as he has recorded 7.5 sacks this season and leads UNC's pass rush.

Pressure matters even more when the quarterback has had success on the ground as a dual-threat athlete. Bailey's able to make plays happen with his legs, and if Lewis is able to put pressure on him, it could keep him honest. If Lewis is able to get home early and often, it could give Carolina's defense a real chance to slow down NC State.