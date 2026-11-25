A month ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels sat with a 4-2 record coming off two consecutive wins against ranked Pittsburgh and a rivalry win over Duke. Things were looking up for a program that had gone through a lot in the month or so prior, with investigations into the program and specific individuals.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Tar Heels are 1-4 since their win over the Blue Devils and are coming off an embarrassing road loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. Head coach Bill Belichick faces scrutiny once again as the Tar Heels looked unprepared and outcoached against a beatable opponent.

Sitting at 5-6, Belichick's team returns home for Senior Day against the NC State Wolfpack. No matter what happens this weekend, I believe the Tar Heels have taken a step forward as a program, remaining on the right track to being a contender in the next couple of seasons.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Portal and Player Development

One of the reasons I believe this is that the Tar Heels did swell in the offseason to land some immediate impact players on both sides of the ball.

Belichick brought in tight end Jelani Thurman from Ohio State, who is now a finalist for the John Mackey Award. Former starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. signed on, along with offensive linemen Andrew Threatt and Shaq McRoy. Defensively, linebackers Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelmann, and edge rusher Jaylen Harvey helped strengthen the defensive front seven.

We also saw growth from underclassmen such as star defensive tackle Xavier Lewis, running backs Demon June and Jaylen McGill, and several freshmen on both sides of the ball shine, including quarterback Travis Burgess (more on that shortly).

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming Close In Many Games

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I also think the Tar Heels are close because of their record in one-score games: 3-4, and you could've easily made an argument that if most of those four losses went the other way, North Carolina is a potentially ranked team with a chance for a higher ACC bowl game.

That's been UNC's biggest struggle this year: winning those close games as they could've against Syracuse, Miami, Clemson, and Louisville. Those were missed opportunities that they allowed to slip away, but that is one of the costs of a rebuild program that Belichick is in the process of.

It sure is frustrating if you're a Tar Heels fan, but you have to look at this from a broader and 30,000-foot perspective. These one-score losses can turn itself around next season.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maintaining Talent and Travis Burgess

Finally, the Tar Heels may have found another potential superstar at quarterback in Burgess, who finished his first career start last week with over 450 total yards from scrimmage. It was an impressive rookie debut that should give fans a reason for hope next season, though some well-deserved skepticism remains about whether Burgess stays in Chapel Hill.

The key here is maintaining talent on both sides of the ball. Guys like Burgess, Thurman, Lewis, safety Greg Smith, wide receiver Jordan Shipp, McGill, Harvey, and others are just some of the names that are key to the growth of the program in 2027 if they stick around. The attractive piece for players to come to UNC is Burgess, who projects as the Week 1 starter next fall if he stays.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) passes the ball under pressure from North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know patience is wearing thin these days, and the losses are getting more frustrating, especially if North Carolina fails to make a bowl game on Saturday. Yet, whether they do or not, I don't see Belichick going anywhere with how close they came against some of the best teams in the country, beating a ranked team and an arch rival, and with a roster filled with upside and potential.

In this case, patience can be a virtue, and regardless of what happens on Saturday, this team could have a drastic turnaround in 2027.