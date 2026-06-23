Predicting Where UNC's Veesaar Will Land in NBA Draft

The NBA Draft has finally arrived. With the first round of the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft tonight, North Carolina is looking to add two players to the list of former Heels selected in the first round.

Caleb Wilson has highlighted NBA news surrounding the upcoming draft, as he is projected to be a lottery pick selected within the top four. Luckily, it does seem like the cards will fall that way, as he is expected to be a Chicago Bull by the end of the night with the fourth overall pick.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The other Tar Heel heading to the NBA is none other than the seven-footer from Estonia, Henri Veesaar. The big man made headlines after transferring from Arizona to Chapel Hill, where he dominated all season long, forming potentially the best backcourt in the nation with Caleb Wilson.

His progression from Arizona to North Carolina is an important insight into his potential as a player and his ability to grow. Of the available players at the center position, you could argue that Veesaar could have the highest ceiling of the bunch.

Veesaar Bypasses His Final Year at UNC

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s departure from North Carolina came as a surprise to some, as he was expected by many to return to Chapel Hill to play his senior season. Ultimately, he decided to forgo his college days and enter the NBA draft, where he likely will be by the end of tonight.

Veesaar’s mock predictions are not as straightforward as his frontcourt counterpart, Caleb Wilson. Veesaar has been mocked all over the place, from 25th overall to the Lakers, to 27th with the Celtics, and some have placed him in the early stages of day two.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Based on what Veesaar put on film, as well as his measurables, it seems unlikely that we won’t see his name called on day one. Averaging 17 points per game with nearly nine rebounds at North Carolina should hold some weight with NBA scouts.

Veesaar's Most Likely Draft Destinations

Veesaar’s most likely landing spots place him in that back half of the twenties in round one. The Lakers, Celtics, and Nuggets remain among the most likely teams, but with the NBA Draft, you truly never know.

UNC basketball's Henri Veesaar | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the realistic landing spots, the highest Veesaar may land seems to be with the 76ers at the 22nd overall pick. With the amount of health issues that surround star center Joel Embiid, Veesaar could be an excellent insurance option for Philadelphia.

Regardless, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where we don’t see Veesaar come off the board by the end of the night.