UNC's Caleb Wilson Receiving Major Praise Before NBA Career Begins

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson is one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class, and he might be one of the best overall in recent history.

The 6-foot-10 freshman was outstanding in his rookie campaign with the Tar Heels. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a steal and a block on defense. He was named an All-American and All-ACC for his work, and North Carolina will soon honor him by hanging his signature No. 8 jersey from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson Will Be High Selection

After that incredible freshman season, Wilson is now focused on the NBA Draft, where he’s expected to be a top-five pick later this summer. Wilson is one of the best two-way players in this year’s class, with some believing he has the upside to one day be the best player from what is a loaded 2026 draft class. Wilson’s defense and athleticism have gotten most of the attention, but he still has room to grow as a floor spacer and playmaker.

Wilson’s potential has many saying that he is one of the best prospects in recent memory overall, not just in this year’s class. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently compiled his top-10 prospects from the 2025 and 2026 classes combined, and he ranks Wilson as the sixth-best player on that list.

Woo’s Thoughts

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“There are people around the NBA who rate him higher -- ahead of Boozer -- based on the level they project Wilson to reach. It's easy to see why people are enamored: Wilson is unusually explosive off the floor, dunks everything and regularly puts his fingerprints on games, despite his skill set still being raw in many areas,” Woo said.

Woo also explains that Wilson would be ranked higher if not for his age, as he enters the draft at a slightly older age than some of his peers. Nonetheless, his skill set and upside are what have earned him a nod on the list.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The fact that Wilson is a bit further away from a skill perspective, and also that he is older than the five players ahead of him are (slash were) on draft night -- puts him a hair behind for me. He's an entire year older than Boozer, with whom he shares a birthday."

"Regardless, he's a terrific prospect who has earned his lofty standing,” Woo later added.

Wilson's mix of size, skill, and elite athletic ability makes him one of the most enticing prospects in this summer's draft. He'll likely end up with the Chicago Bulls, which holds the No. 4 overall selection.