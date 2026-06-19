UNC’s Caleb Wilson Reignites Duke Rivalry Ahead of NBA Draft

UNC’s Caleb Wilson is focused solely on the NBA Draft, which is taking place next week. However, he still has no love lost for his once bitter collegiate rival.

The star freshman forward made his presence more than known as a rookie with the Tar Heels last season. He was far and away the team’s best player, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor, and averaging over a block and a steal on defense.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He earned All-American honors after such an incredible season, and now his focus lies fully on the draft. Wilson is expected to be chosen with one of the first five selections on draft night, and many scouts believe he has the upside to be one of, if not the best, player in this year’s draft class, which is loaded with talent.

Wilson Teases Duke Fans

Draft hooplah aside, Wilson is still a Tar Heel thick and thin, despite only spending one season with the program. In a recent interview with NBA Future Starts Now , Wilson was asked what one thing he would say to his future NBA fanbase.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

His response: “I don’t like Duke.”

The two programs have quite a long history of hatred. Duke and North Carolina is one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports, and Wilson was smack dab in the middle of it this past season. He only got the chance to square up with the Blue Devils once, but he delivered one of his best games of the season in that game, scoring 23 points on 8-12 shooting (1-2 from three-point range), with four rebounds, two steals, and a block in a 71-68 win over the Blue Devils.

Duke Was a Part of Wilson’s Recruitment

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke was actually in the mix for Wilson’s services during his high school recruitment. However, the Blue Devils soon stopped pursuing him and ultimately chose Cameron Boozer instead of Wilson. Boozer would go on to win National Player of the Year after a similarly dominant freshman season last year. As such, Wilson would choose UNC and finish his lone season as one of the best players to don the white and blue in program history.

Given the fact that Wilson didn’t get the chance to go into more battles with Duke thanks to a season-ending wrist/thumb injury in February, he likely won’t be high on the totem pole of hate for Duke fans. Nonetheless, the rivalry clearly remains as strong as ever, as Wilson’s latest comments would suggest.