Star UNC Pass-Catcher Could Be First-Rounder in 2027

The NFL Draft is underway in Pittsburgh, with the first round concluding late Thursday night. A handful of wide receivers were drafted in the top 32, rightfully so given their incredible abilities as potential game-changers for their new homes.

As the second night of the draft approaches, one school may have to wait one more day to see one it's top defenders drafted.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a postgame press conference on Nov. 8, 2025, after the Tar Heels' win vs. Stanford. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a season that you would expect from a rebuilt roster under head coach Bill Belichick. After going 4-8, the expectations for the Tar Heels are to continue improving gradually. A key player who could help with a quick turnaround in 2026 is rising junior wide receiver Jordan Shipp, who could play himself into being a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Shipp Could Be Highest-Drafted Tar Heel One Year From Now

When the NFL consumes the nation's capital along the National Mall next April, the Tar Heels may be well-represented in the NFL Draft, regardless of how the upcoming season plays out for the program. There is talent to be excited about and intrigued by ahead of the season, and one of those talents is Shipp.

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Shipp hails from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has remained steadfast with the Tar Heels despite potentially having a significant interest in the transfer portal. The flashes he has shown at the catch point and as a route runner suggest a high-ceiling player who could become a potential first-round choice come next April.

Shipp May Join an Exclusive List of First-Round Tar Heels

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

North Carolina has had their fair share of outstanding talents within the program. Last year, it was running back Omarion Hampton, and the year before was some guy named Drake Maye, who was some sort of star for the program as the No. 3 overall pick in 2024. Mitchell Trubisky (2017), Eric Ebron (2014), Robert Quinn (2011), Julius Peppers (2002), and Lawrence Taylor (1981) are just a handful of names Shipp could join in 2027.

Shipp is likely to be one of the key leaders of the program and a top player on the roster this season. The talent is obvious, with the growth necessary to become a highly productive pass-catcher for the Tar Heels, regardless of who the starting quarterback is throughout the regular season. On a volatile roster, Shipp looks to be the shining light for Belichick's program.