Slew of Departures Can Mean Only One Thing for UNC

Within minutes, the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered multiple back-breaking losses in the transfer portal.

Monday began as a great day for the Tar Heels , which landed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and retained Jarin Stevenson. Those bits of news were marred by what transpired later that day, in what felt like an avalanche: three players signed elsewhere or reconsidered their commitment to North Carolina in a 30-minute span. Here is a breakdown of each situation and what's ahead for head coach Michael Malone and the Tar Heels.

Derek Dixon Commits to Arizona

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Based on who the Tar Heels have been meeting with over the last few days, it became increasingly apparent that the freshman guard's days in Chapel Hill were numbered. Dixon , who developed into an instrumental player for North Carolina down the stretch, entered his name in the transfer portal right before it officially opened on April 7.

In 16 starts, Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range. Instead of returning to Chapel Hill for his sophomore season, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard will join the Wildcats, which reached the Final Four in this year's tournament.

Luka Bogavac Signs With Oklahoma State

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bogavac originally announced that he would be returning to Chapel Hill in 2026, but after only a few days, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard entered the portal.

This was a foregone conclusion based on several factors, which we will discuss later. The overseas transfer averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range.

Dylan Mingo De-Commits From North Carolina

Five-star recruit Dylan Mingo | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reports surfaced that Mingo and North Carolina parted ways, and the 5-star recruit will reopen his recruitment. This was the worry when the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis, as the 55-year-old former head coach personally recruited Mingo to Chapel Hill.

This is obviously a devastating development, and now Malone and North Carolina's brass will need to shift their focus to one area of the roster.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The variable to consider is the timing of all this news. It's not a coincidence that all three players decided to go their separate ways within minutes of each other. While losing Mingo, Dixon, and Bogavac are gut punches for North Carolina, there may be a reason all of this is happening at once, which should provide some hope for the program.

As has been well documented, the Tar Heels signed Avdalas earlier on Monday. They have also been speaking with transfer guards Juke Harris and Terrence Brown . Is there a chance that North Carolina is on the precipice of adding both Harris and Brown to the fold? It is obviously wishful thinking, as signing all three guards would be monumental for Malone's first year in Chapel Hill.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Yes, would North Carolina prefer to retain Mingo? Absolutely. However, the timing of all these guards leaving the Tar Heels has sparked speculation that specific players will join the Tar Heels in the near future.