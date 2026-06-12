College World Series Preview: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

The North Carolina Tar Heels are making their second College World Series appearance in three years, starting with a difficult game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday night.

On Thursday, North Carolina held a press conference with Scott Forbes , Jason DeCaro, Gavin Gallaher, and Jake Schaffner to address the media. Here is what Schaffner had to say about his first experience at the College World Series as a player.

Schaffner's Thoughts

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) is greeted at the plate after scoring by outfielder Rom Kellis (25) and catcher MacOn Winslow (6) against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“We have a lot of new guys in our lineup, so it’s great when leaders who have been there before like Gavin [Gallaher] and [Carter] French can really calm us new guys down and really tell us to be in the moment and take it all in and don’t take it for granted,” Schaffner said. "So, it’s been great.”

“It’s been incredible so far,” Schaffner said. “I [was] fortunate enough to come here as a little kid in 2019. So, just being able to be here now with the team and with a great group of guys like this, it’s been unbelievable so far, and I’m really excited for tomorrow.”

Main Takeaways

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates with head coach Scott Forbes after his game winning hit against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina's roster is the perfect blend of seasoned veterans and players steadily gaining necessary experience. Over the last two weekends, the Tar Heels have demonstrated togetherness and camaraderie, overcoming multiple adverse moments en route to the College World Series.

In those instances, North Carolina's leaders steadied the ship and kept everyone calm and collected. That was apparent in the Tar Heels' Game 3 win over the Trojans, as they entered the ninth inning down 3-2. North Carolina would score two runs to prevail 4-3 and clinch a spot in Omaha.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Reaching the College World Series twice in three years will also serve this coaching staff and personnel well, as that past experience will provide clarity and familiarity with this roster. There were several players on this active roster who understood the pain and what it meant to come up short in challenging for a national championship.

North Carolina's pitching is one of the most consistent units in the nation, and if the batting continues its current trend, this team has a legitimate chance of winning the National Championship. It will be interesting to see how Forbes will deploy the pitching rotation in this format, with a day between games. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels are set up to at least reach the championship series, with a manageable bracket.