Shipp Is WR1, but 2026 UNC Pass-Catchers Could Surprise

For the second year in a row, the North Carolina Tar Heels will start with a completely different offense.

There will be a new starting quarterback, new starting pass-catchers, changes at right guard and tackle, and an SEC addition at running back. Oh, and Bobby Petrino is now head coach Bill Belichick's offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. North Carolina has made improvements, though how big they are will be determined in Week 0 when the Tar Heels face the TCU Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the college football season.

A Unique Room of Wide Receivers

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of pass-catchers, the Tar Heels seem to have a fun group on their hands. We all know of standout Jordan Shipp, who will almost certainly be an All-ACC wideout should he stay healthy this season. However, opportunities for Nathan Leacock and transfers Mason Humphrey and Trech Kekahuna make for an enticing crop of wide receivers in Chapel Hill.

Shipp is one of the top players on the roster and will make a significant impact on Petrino's offense; a 1,000-yard season is not out of the question for the 4-star junior receiver, nor is the possibility of being a well-regarded NFL Draft pick next spring. What does the rest of the group offer?

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lehigh transfer Mason Humphrey will offer terrific size and an ample catch radius to win contested go balls and middle-of-the-field targets. This could be a key addition and open the door for a more dynamic passing game, which brings me to Kekahuna, a dynamic player of his own who projects as a threat in space with explosiveness, vision, and lateral quickness to create moves and new space after the catch.

Leacock is getting an opportunity this fall to prove he can still be the blue-chip player he was projected to be for the Tennessee Volunteers a few years ago, and he's the highest-rated recruit on the roster, according to 247Sports. The size and athletic profile could break out under Petrino, but it depends on the quarterback situation and who gets the start under center.

UNC Wide Receivers Could Produce

Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) scores a touchdown on a 61-yard run during the third quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of quarterbacks, if Petrino and the Tar Heels can get productive, consistent play from the position, it opens the door for a largely improved passing game and scoring offense. That means Shipp can showcase his skill set to the world while opening up the vertical passing game with Leacock and Humphrey, all while Kekahuna's versatility creates challenges for opposing defenses.

If North Carolina cannot solve its QB problems, the passing game will become stagnant, which could lead to further shortcomings for the program as it seeks to turn things around in 2026. However, Petrino and Belichick should be intrigued with what they have, as it could prove to be a reliable asset during the campaign.