UNC Stock Report: Three Players Rising, Falling After Week 6

Entering Week 6 on a two-game losing streak, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed a win in Saturday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

That's exactly what the Tar Heels did by winning 21-17 over the No. 25-ranked team in the country. Here are players whose stocks have risen and fallen after this week's win.

Stock Up

Shamar Easter

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easter has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games. The junior tight end scored the game-winning 75-yard touchdown on Saturday. Easter caught one pass, but it proved decisive.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that Shipp has been disappointing this season, but his utilization during the first three games of the season was underwhelming. Over the last two weeks, the junior wide receiver has accumulated 13 receptions for 202 yards. Shipp was dominant on Saturday, catching passes on all three levels of the field, including a 49-yard reception on an underthrown ball from Edwards Jr.

Greg Smith III

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran defensive back recorded his third interception of the season, but he made an impact in multiple ways. Smith III finished third on the team with eight total tackles (five solo).

Stock Down

Benjamin Hall

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) and defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it hasn't been entirely his fault, Hall has been a non-factor over the last two weeks. On Saturday, the junior running back totaled 25 yards on 12 carries. Notre Dame and Pittsburgh are two of the best run defenses in the country, so better days are ahead for Hall.

However, Hall needs to bounce back next week against the Duke Blue Devils. If he struggles again, it may be time to worry about North Carolina's rushing attack.

Trech Kekahuna

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) returns a punt against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kanye Thompson (23) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kekahuna got opportunities on the field, but the former Wisconsin wideout mustered two receptions for 16 yards. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver has been one of North Carolina's more disappointing transfer portal acquisitions.

Kekahuna finished fifth on the depth chart in receiving yards in Week 6. With Shipp and Jelani Thurman commanding the majority of the targets, it will be tough for the junior wideout to carve out a consistent role.

Jaylen McGill

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's concerning to have two running backs included in the stock-down portion of this conversation, as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has made it clear he wants this offense to revolve around the run game. McGill has been effective throughout the season, but he was bottled up for -4 yards on his lone carry.

With Hall and Demon June as the top two running backs in the pecking order, McGill will have limited opportunities to make an impact moving forward.