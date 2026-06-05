UNC Starting Pitchers, Lineup for Super Regional Game Against USC

The North Carolina Tar Heels have advanced to the Super Regionals, where they’ll be up to the task against a red-hot USC Trojans squad.

The two teams will begin a best-of-three series on Friday, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha. The No. 5-ranked Tar Heels have been one of the best teams in college baseball all season, and they’ll look to avoid an upset at the hands of the Trojans this weekend.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) delivers a pitchagainst the East Carolina Pirates during game 6 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels made quick work in the Chapel Hill Regional, securing an 8-0 win over VCU before taking down East Carolina by scores of 7-5 and 9-3 to advance to the Super Regionals. Their pitching staff and balanced offensive attack helped them push through the Chapel Hill Regional with ease.

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

USC on Fire

Their opponent in the Super Regionals had a much tougher path to get to this point. The Trojans began the Los Angeles Regional with a deflating 5-4 loss to Texas State, before rallying from the loser’s bracket to win four straight games to advance to the Super Regional. They knocked off Lamar, Texas State, and No. 11 Texas A&M twice to win the bracket.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC outscored its opponents 59-19 over the course of the regional, clubbing 10 home runs along the way. In three of their four wins, the Trojans put up at least 14 or more runs, while their pitching staff pitched to a solid 3.46 ERA in the Los Angeles Regional.

The Tar Heels will need to remain laser-focused if they are to knock off a scorching USC team. Here’s a look at the projected starting pitcher and batting order ahead of their matchup with USC.

Ryan Lynch Will Get the Ball in Game 1

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sophomore right-hander is expected to toe the slab for the Tar Heels on Friday. Boasting a 4.07 ERA on the season, Lynch dazzled in his last outing against VCU. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, walking four, and striking out five on his way to an easy 8-0 win for the Tar Heels.

He’ll look to open up the Super Regional with an equally impressive start to give the Tar Heels’ offense their best chance to knock off USC. Here’s a look at the projected lineup for Friday’s matchup.

Starting Lineup

Jake Schaffner — Shortstop Gavin Gallaher — Second Base Owen Hull — Center Field Macon Winslow — Designated Hitter Erik Paulsen — First Base Cooper Nicholson — Third Base Tyler Howe — Right Field Colin Hynek — Catcher Rom Kellis V — Left Field