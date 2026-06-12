Three UNC Football Players With Most To Prove in 2026
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are a team with a ton to prove all over the roster. Heading into Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era, something must give for the program to right the ship and point it in the right direction.
The moves the program made this offseason suggest they are attempting to do just that. Some of those additions are also players with must-prove seasons as incoming transfers, and in reality, you could say the entire roster has to prove itself in 2026. There is so much that must go right for the Tar Heels, knowing what will happen if it doesn't for the second consecutive season.
With that in mind, let's look at three UNC football athletes who enter the upcoming season in must-prove positions.
Nathan Leacock, Wide Receiver
A former blue-chip recruit for the Tennessee Volunteers, Leacock has all the talent to be an impact wide receiver in college football. The top-100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class is getting his first shot this season at becoming a key contributor to his team's offense, this time in Chapel Hill for Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
Leacock steps into a bigger role in 2026 as one of the top-three wideouts heading into the season-opener against TCU. This is a big "prove-it" year for the former Volunteer and Purdue Boilermaker.
Donovan Hoilette, Edge Rusher
We all know that Melkart Abou-Jaoude is the best defensive lineman on the roster, but who is the threat opposite of him this upcoming campaign? It could be either of the new transfers at edge rusher in Jaylen Harvey and Hoilette, but it seems as though the latter has the most to prove as a former FCS standout (sounds familiar to Abou-Jaoude last year, doesn't it?).
Hoilette's flashes in Richmond's "money game" against North Carolina clearly made an impression on Belichick. The potential is there for the Tar Heels to have a productive pass rusher in 2026.
Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback
Edwards was a projected starter with the Wisconsin Badgers last fall before an injury cut his season short. Now, Edwards is looking to get another opportunity, this time as a potential starter with the Tar Heels and Petrino. A former starting signal-caller for the Maryland Terrapins, the redshirt senior enters 2026 in a battle for QB1 with Texas A&M transfer Myles O'Neil and true freshman Travis Burgess.
As the projected starter for North Carolina, Edwards will look to be a key reason for the potential improvement of their 118th-ranked scoring offense. That's a lot of pressure for a quarterback coming off a season-ending injury—maybe the most of any player on the roster at this time. This is a big "prove-it" moment for Edwards at a career inflection point.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft