Three Offensive Statistical Categories UNC Football Could Improve

When head coach Bill Belichick hired Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator, a buzz kicked in from Tar Heels Nation. The North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the worst offenses in college football last fall, and they hired the coach who had 2-10 Arkansas ranked in the Top 25 in points per game.

Add in the fact that they made numerous additions to the offense through the transfer portal, and there's more excitement and hope for growth from North Carolina in this regard. With an intriguing offseason complete, let's look at three statistical categories the Tar Heels could improve on in 2026.

Points Per Game

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season was pitiful offensively as the Tar Heels under ex-play-caller Freddie Kitchens averaged 19.2 points per game. That is an unacceptable mark, especially in recent years, for an offense that was scoring significant points with Drake Maye under-center pre-2024.

Under Petrino, the offense should see quite the jump in points per game. The veteran play-caller is one of the best in college football and always knows how to generate explosives and points when needed. It would be a stunner if there were very little improvement made in this category in the fall.

Third Down Conversion Rate

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina finished last season 96th in third-down conversion rate at 36.9 percent, a key issue the Tar Heels' offense faced. That is expected to change under Petrino, who had Arkansas converting third downs at a whopping 47.9 percent as a 2-10 team, showcasing just how lethal the system can be for opposing defenses with the ability to generate space for easy conversions no matter the down and distance.

The Tar Heels have the weaponry and run game to establish a much more comfortable conversion rate. If the quarterbacks can remain consistent, this could be a fun adventure in 2026.

Rushing Yards Per Game

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sophomore Demon June will lead a Tar Heels run game that averaged under 100 yards per game last season. Nothing went well for North Carolina's run game outside of the flashes that June presented as a starter. Under Petrino, the Razorbacks averaged 191.7 rushing yards per game, good enough for 26th in the country.

With how creative Petrino is in the run game, this aspect of the Tar Heels' offense, along with the additions made at tight end and the offensive line, provides hope that UNC football can establish the run in 2026.