What UNC Must Do To Avoid Falling Behind in ACC

Many of the top elite prospects are off the board in the transfer portal, and unfortunately for North Carolina, many of them landed at ACC programs.

Even North Carolina’s biggest rival has had an incredibly productive offseason that just bolsters an already scary rotation. Duke has added one of the top guard prospects, John Blackwell, as well as Belmont’s big man, Drew Scharnowski.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Also in the ACC, Louisville has potentially the best transfer portal class in the nation with the top overall player via 247Sports in Flory Bidunga and another top-20 player in Jackson Shelstad.

Not far behind those two ACC teams comes Miami with its pair of top-25 transfers in Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril. NC State is also a team that has made some sneaky good signings from impressive mid-major players, such as Preston Edmead, Christian Hammond, and Kyle Evans. Both teams have made impressive signings that will not be fun to play against when next season finally arrives.

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

Luckily for Carolina, they’ve put in the work as well. With a current class of Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Maxim Logue , the Tar Heels also have one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in the portal, coming in at No. 5 at 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

What comes next will really determine if North Carolina can make it through what looks like a tough year in the ACC. There are two signings that could be paramount to the team's success next season.

Replacement for Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the news coming out of Chapel Hill that Henri Veesaar would forgo his senior season at North Carolina, the Heels are in the market for a replacement.

With no true centers on the current roster, there is a major gap that Michael Malone and staff will need to fill quickly. Without a true center, North Carolina could have trouble competing in the ACC, and all of the offseason additions could be for nothing.

Miikka Muurinen

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The lengthy Serbian star has been linked to the Tar Heels time and time again. As recruitment grows closer and major family ties to UNC, it’s feeling like a commitment is certainly trending in the right direction.

Muurinen would instantly elevate North Carolina’s frontcourt in an upcoming season that is filled with tons of elite big men in the ACC. Muurienen could be the signing that takes this roster from good to great.

Juke Harris

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) collides with Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Another player linked to the Tar Heels is Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris. While landing Harris is more unlikely than Muurinen, Harris would give the Tar Heels a reliable superstar in the making inside their backcourt.

Last season, we saw the depth of the guard play take a toll on the Tar Heels. Landing Juke would give the roster a ton of depth in the backcourt and could make for an interesting rotation.