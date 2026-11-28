Just about everything went wrong for the Tar Heels.

Following their second loss of the season to the Mountaineers Friday night, the grades are in, and let's just say there were few Heels who passed this test with high marks.

Terrence Brown: F

This was an ugly game for Terrence Brown, but they won't all be like this. UNC was essentially without their primary scorer, as the Mountaineers were able to render Brown ineffective once they applied steady pressure. He ended with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, but the stat to watch was the 8 turnovers committed by Brown.

Jarin Stevenson: C

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) brings the ball up court followed by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joson Sanon (3) during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson was able to be effective on the glass, as he grabbed six rebounds. He wasn't much of a help on the offensive side of the court, nor was anyone else to a high degree.

Matt Able: B+

Able was one of the only Tar Heels on the night to supply North Carolina with momentum at any point during the game. Able shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and gave the Tar Heels a good run in the second half before the Mountaineers eventually put an end to any hope North Carolina had garnered.

Sayon Keita: C+

Keita grabbed five rebounds and scored five points in his 24 minutes. The problem was the three turnovers that contributed to UNC's ugly total.

Maximo Adams: A-

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highest grade of the night goes to Maximo Adams. As UNC's best player of the night, he led the Tar Heels in scoring with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep. He also was able to make a difference on the rebounding efforts, grabbing five boards for the Tar Heels.

Isaiah Denis: F

Denis was unable to prove he belongs in any kind of elevated role. He looked sloppy at times and shot 0-for-4 from the field, although he played 20 minutes. The way West Virginia's offense played, a zero off the bench made things much harder on the Heels.

Jaydon Young: B+

Young found himself in a position to help the Heels off the bench, with 3 made three-pointers on the night. He was one of the few Tar Heels who looked comfortable against the pressure West Virginia put on throughout the night.

Cameron Fens: F

Fens was a non-factor against West Virginia, as he did not even attempt a shot all game. He only played 11 minutes, yet finished with 2 turnovers and 2 total rebounds. His size and physicality never became a factor like we may have initially thought it would have in this matchup.

Angelo Brizzi: D

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Finley Bizjack (11) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Angelo Brizzi (14) during the second half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brizzi hit his only shot attempt, a corner three, yet committed three personal fouls on defense in just his ten minutes on the court.

Alexandros Samodurov: D

After a standout performance against Monmouth, Samodurov was uninspiring. He ended with zero points on 0-of-2 shooting, yet was able to grab 3 rebounds in his limited minutes on the court.