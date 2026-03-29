What North Carolina Learned From Sweet 16 Action

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been an afterthought in this year's tournament, as they suffered a first-round exit against the VCU Rams over a week ago.

Since that result, the Tar Heels fired former head coach Hubert Davis , according to multiple reports, with ESPN's Pete Thamel breaking the news on Tuesday night.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel reported . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

While North Carolina has not been relevant for the majority of this tournament, there have been several learning experiences from the Sweet 16, with the Elite Eight wrapping up this weekend.

Coaching Matters

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum instructs his team against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is an obvious statement, but when evaluating what transpired over the last couple of days, the level of coaching has been apparent. For example, Ben McCollum led Iowa to an Elite Eight appearance, which included wins over Clemson, Florida, and Nebraska.

Against the Cornhuskers, McCollum's system and adaptability were on full display as the Hawkeyes overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half and took firm control in the second. Iowa legitimately outplayed Florida in the second round in every facet of the game, but it could have been a fluke. However, the Hawkeyes followed that up with the aforementioned win over Nebraska.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum talks with forward Cam Manyawu (3) in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although Iowa fell short in the Elite Eight against Illinois on Saturday, McCollum has proved to be one of the best potential candidates if he explores other options around the nation.

Head Coach Hire Is Monumental To Keep Pace With Duke

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over St. John's on Friday night. Jon Scheyer has developed into an elite coach in short order and has shown the ability to assemble elite recruiting classes year after year.