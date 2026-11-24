It’s officially Thanksgiving Week, and all 32 teams are in action with five games taking place on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

So, Survivor players are going to have to make a quick decision off of the action from Week 11.

We’re nearly two thirds of the way through the NFL season, which means if you’re still alive in Survivor, you’re crushing it. The last few weeks have been loaded with favorites winning, although one favorite – the Pittsburgh Steelers – cost one of our editors his pick this past week.

Unfortunately for our team, we haven’t been able to stay perfect in Survivor, but that hasn’t stopped us from sharing insight and picks each week to help our readers decide who to pick.

There are a ton of close spreads in Week 12, including four of the first five games of the week having a line set at a field goal or less. In fact, only two teams – Jacksonville and Cincinnati – are even favored by double digits this week.

That can make it a little tricky when it comes to these picks, but our team has narrowed down two selections that could come through in Week 12.

First let’s recap the picks from Week 11’s 13-game slate.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 11 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Chicago Bears (W)

Iain MacMillan: Pittsburgh Steelers (L)

The Bears did enough to beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 for Dewey to deliver a winner, and MacMillan has an interesting play for an NFC North squad in Week 12 as he looks to get back on track.

Let’s dive into the odds and picks for a loaded Thanksgiving Week in the NFL.

NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Picks

Minnesota Vikings

If you’ve saved the Minnesota Vikings until this point, now is the time to use them.

It was nerve-racking to trust them earlier this season based on their offensive production, but with Kirk Cousins now in Minnesota, we can start to trust them in Survivor. They didn’t look effective this past weekend, but with it being a Mexico City game against arguably the best team in the NFL, we can forgive them.

They now hit the road to take on a bad Atlanta Falcons team that has traded some key pieces and looks to already be looking to the offseason.

Michael Penix Jr.‘s numbers when facing pressure are not only the worst in the NFL, but the worst in recent league history. He now has to face the best blitzing defense in the entire league.

Brian Flores is going to put the Falcons’ quarterback in a blender, so if Bijan Robinson can’t rush for 150-plus yards, the Falcons’ offense is going to struggle to put any points on the board.

Take the Vikings in Survivor in a stacked week. – Iain MacMillan

Washington Commanders

This may seem crazy since Washington is under .500 in the 2026 season, but the Commanders are still in position to make a push for the NFC East title with a strong finish to the regular season. They’re behind Dallas and the New York Giants in the standings, but Jayden Daniels has been arguably the best quarterback in the division when healthy.

So, there’s a path for this Washington team to win Sunday.

Arizona started Josh Johnson in Week 11, and it has scored three, six and seven points over the last three weeks. The Cardinals are 30th in the league in EPA/Play on defense and have fallen into the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense.

This is a very winnable game for a Washington team that can’t afford to slip up if it wants to remain in the playoff picture. Whether it’s Johnson or rookie Carson Beck at quarterback in Week 12, the Cardinals don’t have nearly enough on offense to trust to win this game – even at home.

Washington is a far more talented roster, and if I’m betting on Daniels vs. any of the Arizona quarterbacks, I’m taking Daniels every single time.

Oddsmakers have the Commanders as a touchdown favorite on the road, but we just need them to win this game to advance. In a week where a lot of the top teams have tough matchups, this could be an under-the-radar pick to get you through in your Survivor Pool before using some of the big hitters down the stretch of the campaign. – Peter Dewey

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .