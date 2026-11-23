Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been a prop bettor's dream over the last five weeks, winning all five of their games and moving to No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play on offense.

Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lead one of the most explosive passing games in the league, and they'll take on a Washington Commanders defense that has been vulnerable through the air through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season.

The Commanders have lost star receiver Terry McLaurin for the season, but quarterback Jayden Daniels has been able to get this offense going enough to stay in the mix in the NFC East. The Commanders upset the New York Giants in Week 10, and they're just two games out of first place in the division.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is leading the AFC North after a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they dominated one of the top-10 defenses in the NFL.

While the Bengals don't run the ball a ton, Burrow has either combined for four or more scores (passing and rushing) in each of the last five games. Can he keep things going against a Washington team that would love to pull off another upset win, this time at home?

There are a bunch of different playmakers to consider in this game, and I've decided to target three players in the prop market for this Week 11 matchup.

Here's a breakdown of each of those props and their latest odds for Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116)

Drew Stevens OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+110)

Ja’Marr Chase 8+ Receptions (-162)

Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116)

During Cincy’s five-game winning streak, Burrow has thrown three or more scores in every game, including four games with at least four touchdown passes.

In addition to that, Burrow has another three-score game from earlier in the season, clearing this prop 66.7 percent of his matchups.

Washington is 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, yet it has allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (17) in the NFL. The Bengals throw the ball a ton, and they’ve moved up to No. 2 in EPA/Play, success rate and EPA/Pass in the 2026 campaign.

No team has been able to slow down Burrow during this streak, and I expect him to torch this Washington secondary that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in passing touchdowns and yards allowed.

Drew Stevens OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+110)

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for Week 11 in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s targeting Commanders kicker Drew Stevens to have a big game on Monday night:

We're going with a kicker prop for the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders. One of the Bengals' biggest strengths defensively has been their red zone defense, keeping teams from scoring a touchdown on just 40% of red zone trips against them, which is the third-best mark in the NFL. That also lines up with one of Washington's weaknesses, which is the fact that they score on just 54.55% of red zone trips.

Ja’Marr Chase 8+ Receptions (-162)

Chase has put on a show in recent weeks, catching 10 or more passes in each of his last three games while receiving 42 targets from Burrow during that stretch.

The superstar receiver is now averaging over seven grabs per game, and he should have a major role against a Washington team that is allowing the seventh-most passing yards and seventh-most completions in the NFL this season.

Chase has caught eight or more balls in four of his games, but he’s received 10 or more targets in five of his last seven matchups. The Bengals (No. 2 n EPA/Pass) want to throw the ball a ton, and Chase has been virtually unguardable in recent weeks.

He also rarely comes off the field, playing 81.6 percent of the team’s snaps overall and over 84 percent of the snaps in every game that he’s started and finished.

I’m buying the former first-round pick against a beatable Washington secondary.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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