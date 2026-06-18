Why UNC Fans Need Patience With Michael Malone

Exciting things are brewing in Chapel Hill. Throughout this rollercoaster of an offseason, there have been many things that Tar Heel fans can get excited about.

Michael Malone has come into Chapel Hill and hit the ground running. He was not shy about shopping in the transfer portal and landed some big-time talent, hoping to lead the Heels to a successful 2027 campaign.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

He recruited heavily in the portal and in the incoming high school class, making sure to retain the previously committed Maximo Adams while adding some firepower with other recruits such as Kevin Thomas.

One of his more impressive feats, however, has been his ability to land talent overseas. The international player pool is becoming increasingly important, and Malone has not been shy about targeting marquee players.

Great Things Take Time

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While this is all information Heels fans can rejoice about and look forward to, the harsh reality setting in next season is a real possibility and something fans may need to be cautious about. Winning in college basketball is hard, and it takes time.

A first-year college head coach mixed with a roster full of new talent has not exactly been the recipe for success in college basketball throughout the years. The lack of pre-existing team chemistry, plus the learning curve of coaching at the college level, may result in a slow start.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the landscape of college sports constantly evolving, being a head coach in any college sport is a hard enough responsibility to take on. Now add in the prestige and expectations that a program like North Carolina has, and it can often times be a lot to handle. Tar Heel fans will have to hope that Malone can handle that pressure.

Optimism for the Heels

It’s great to be optimistic about how the season may turn out, but fans need to keep in mind that great things take time. Coach Malone has shown all the qualities of a worthy North Carolina head coach thus far, but with a limited sample size, it’s hard to get a good grasp on how things may turn out.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

He’s given Heels fans everything to be excited about so far, and he’s made all the right moves along the way. Thus far, there are no complaints with what Malone is building in Chapel Hill, and fans need to give him the patience it takes to build Carolina back to where it should be.