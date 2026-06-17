3 Players Who Could Lead UNC in Scoring Next Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are undergoing a massive makeover this season, and their offensive production will likely come from some fresh faces.

UNC has a completely new look from top to bottom heading into the 2026-27 campaign. After a second-straight first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels fired head coach Hubert Davis and replaced him with former NBA champion Michael Malone.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Aside from coaching, the Tar Heels’ roster will also look much different. Pretty much the entire roster aside from a few returners is either entering the NBA Draft or is with another program after entering the transfer portal, and a lot of production on the offensive end has gone completely out the window.

Notably, the Tar Heels are losing their top-three scorers from last season. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are headed for the NBA Draft, and Seth Trimble has run his eligibility thin. Those three players were the only Tar Heels to average double-digits last season, and now they’ll need to find production elsewhere.

Nonetheless, Malone has done a good job at bringing in strong talent in his first year running the show. Here’s a look at three players who can lead the team in scoring next season.

Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The transfer from NC State was one of the more impressive pickups for Malone this offseason. Despite averaging just 8.8 points as a freshman last season, Able possesses a ton of potential that earned him some brief NBA Draft hype before he decided to transfer to the Tar Heels. Able is expected to take a massive leap next season in scoring, being that he’ll be in a much larger role.

Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown is another one of Malone’s portal pickups. He averaged 19.9 points per game at Utah last year and averaged over 20 points per game the season prior at FDU. Brown is an elite offensive engine and figures to be the Tar Heels’ first option next season. Given his status as an explosive scorer at multiple levels, it shouldn’t be a surprise if he is UNC’s top scorer in 2026-27.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

This one’s a bit of an “out there” choice. Adams is the Tar Heels’ top incoming recruit for next season after Dylan Mingo flipped his commitment to Baylor following Malone’s hiring. The 6-foot-7 forward figures to see a lot of playing time right away, and if everything lines up properly, he could be in for a major freshman campaign in Chapel Hill.