Best-, Worst-Case Scenarios for UNC's Kevin Thomas in 2026

This has been one of the most important offseasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels in recent memory as the program aims to recover from a half-decade period of insufficiency and lackluster postseason success.

That became apparent when North Carolina fired Hubert Davis and altered its coaching search strategy by venturing outside the perimeter of Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels ultimately landed on Michael Malone as the ideal candidate and hired the longtime NBA head coach in early April.

Since then, the 54-year-old head coach has been impressive in the recruiting aspect of the job, landing several notable players in the transfer portal and 2026 class. One acquisition that caught many by surprise was landing former LSU commit Kevin Thomas . The 4-star prospect needed only one visit to announce his commitment to North Carolina.

With that being said, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the incoming freshman forward next season in Chapel Hill.

Best-Case Scenario

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward was not on North Carolina's radar until after the transfer portal window had closed. Thomas originally signed with LSU, but a coaching change led him to reopen his recruitment. Thomas' role this upcoming season with the Tar Heels is wide-ranging, but he could prove to be a key rotational piece.

Thomas will operate off the bench, but ideally, if he can contribute 10-15 minutes per game and play a role similar to Jonathan Powell last season, that would be a tremendous development for Malone and his staff. Thomas is a very raw athlete, and his offensive game needs some refinement. However, if he can prove to be a lockdown defender while supplying a handful of game-changing plays that may not be reflected in the stat sheet, that would give North Carolina another reliable, versatile asset.

Worst-Case Scenario

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

There is definitely a world where Thomas struggles to establish himself as a regular in North Carolina's rotation. While that could be discouraging for Thomas, it's more important that he takes the necessary steps in his development. It is also important to note that if Thomas struggles to find playing time, that does not mean his future in Chapel Hill would be in jeopardy.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels' chances of competing in the NCAA Tournament would vastly improve if Thomas were a consistent component for them. Thomas as a non-factor next season would be the worst outcome for both the player and team.