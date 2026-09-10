Why UNC's Jelani Thurman Could Become Top ACC Tight End

Last season made North Carolina's quest to rebuild the offense in the transfer portal an easy path. Head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino did impressive work adding talent to critical positions of need ahead of what is the most important season for the Tar Heels amid controversy and investigations into the program.

Against TCU, the North Carolina Tar Heels showed real improvement on offense, especially in quarterback play, pass protection, physicality, and the passing game overall. It was a sight to see and a welcome one for Tar Heels fans. One of the biggest bright spots from the offensive improvements and the victory over the Horned Frogs was the emergence of tight end Jelani Thurman.

Thurman's Skill Set Is Legit

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As many of you may know, I was a big fan of the Thurman acquisition in the transfer portal. The limited film from his time at Ohio State suggested a player with untapped potential as a former top-five recruit at the position. His size, athleticism, and blocking ability made him an intriguing pickup over the winter

After injuries hampered the tight end room during fall camp, Thurman emerged as the No. 1 tight end on the roster. He was as advertised throughout the offseason, where his yards-after-catch ability was on full display, with impressive explosiveness in space and the ability to generate chunk plays with long strides. Thurman's long levers allow him to be an ample blocker as an in-line tight end, especially when sealing off blocks at the second level on outside zone.

Why Thurman Could Be a Top ACC Tight End

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) celebrates a first down against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This means North Carolina is getting their tight end as advertised. A perk of the transfer portal is finding hidden gems who have been waiting for opportunities, and once they get them, they seize them. Thurman has done just that.

The talent is evident, folks. Thurman has a chance to be a special player for the Tar Heels this season, regardless of the win-loss record. That means his four-catch, 94-yard game against TCU may not be a fluke, but the start of something unique: one of the best tight ends in the entire ACC, and if I know a thing or two about the NFL, it is that they love athletic tight ends who can block.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thurman must keep producing, and his reliability in the Tar Heels' offense will grow as the season progresses, especially against bigger opponents, including Clemson, Notre Dame, and Miami this fall.