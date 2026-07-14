Why Kevin Thomas Could Be UNC's Biggest Surprise This Season

When people talk about North Carolina’s new-look roster heading into the 2026-2027 season, the conversation always flows through the likes of Sayon Keita, Terrence Brown, or Matt Able. Among the excitement coming out of Chapel Hill, those are the names in the headlines generating the most.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Thomas

However, one freshman may be flying under the radar despite possessing all the talent to be in those same headlines. Kevin Thomas has the ability and opportunity to become the biggest surprise on North Carolina’s roster.

North Carolina snags a commitment from former LSU Top 100 signee Kevin Thomas 6’7 guard with 6’10 wingspan. Shot 44% from 3 in his senior year in HS.



Athletic prospect. pic.twitter.com/JFHcP7yMlB — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) May 13, 2026

Thomas arrived in Chapel Hill in an unusual way. He originally committed to LSU before ultimately flipping to Carolina. However, his commitment has been somewhat overshadowed by the amount of transfer talent that Malone added during the offseason. With so many experienced players on the roster, it’s easy to assume that Thomas will spend most of his freshman season developing behind the more experienced veterans on the team.

That may not be the case for long. Thomas could easily make a strong case for more playing time due to his versatility. He isn’t necessarily limited to only one role offensively and has shown his ability to score at multiple levels. Whether it's attacking the basket or shooting perimeter shots, he possesses a well-rounded approach that could translate quickly to the college level.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His athleticism also gives him a huge leap in the right direction. Freshmen can oftentimes struggle to earn minutes early on because they lack the trust that the other experienced players have earned.

Defense Could Be His Strong Suit

Thomas has the tools to be a capable defender while effectively guarding multiple positions. If he can take care of the ball on the offensive side and guard effectively at multiple spots on the floor, he could easily be rewarded with more playing time.

The biggest obstacle to that playing time is simply North Carolina's backcourt depth. Brown, Able, Angelo Brizzi, Neoklis Avdalas, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young all bring some experience while also fighting for the limited minutes available.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That doesn’t mean that things can’t happen. College basketball is a crazy world, and things change quickly. As we saw last season, the injury bug can sneak up on North Carolina, or certain players may not pan out the way we hope. Thomas doesn’t necessarily need to be a starter on opening night to have an impact in March.

If Thomas continues to embrace his role, develop correctly under Michael Malone, and capitalize on every opportunity, don’t be surprised to see him take meaningful minutes on the floor.