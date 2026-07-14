Why Kevin Thomas Could Be UNC's Biggest Surprise This Season
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When people talk about North Carolina’s new-look roster heading into the 2026-2027 season, the conversation always flows through the likes of Sayon Keita, Terrence Brown, or Matt Able. Among the excitement coming out of Chapel Hill, those are the names in the headlines generating the most.
Kevin Thomas
However, one freshman may be flying under the radar despite possessing all the talent to be in those same headlines. Kevin Thomas has the ability and opportunity to become the biggest surprise on North Carolina’s roster.
Thomas arrived in Chapel Hill in an unusual way. He originally committed to LSU before ultimately flipping to Carolina. However, his commitment has been somewhat overshadowed by the amount of transfer talent that Malone added during the offseason. With so many experienced players on the roster, it’s easy to assume that Thomas will spend most of his freshman season developing behind the more experienced veterans on the team.
That may not be the case for long. Thomas could easily make a strong case for more playing time due to his versatility. He isn’t necessarily limited to only one role offensively and has shown his ability to score at multiple levels. Whether it's attacking the basket or shooting perimeter shots, he possesses a well-rounded approach that could translate quickly to the college level.
His athleticism also gives him a huge leap in the right direction. Freshmen can oftentimes struggle to earn minutes early on because they lack the trust that the other experienced players have earned.
Defense Could Be His Strong Suit
Thomas has the tools to be a capable defender while effectively guarding multiple positions. If he can take care of the ball on the offensive side and guard effectively at multiple spots on the floor, he could easily be rewarded with more playing time.
The biggest obstacle to that playing time is simply North Carolina's backcourt depth. Brown, Able, Angelo Brizzi, Neoklis Avdalas, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young all bring some experience while also fighting for the limited minutes available.
That doesn’t mean that things can’t happen. College basketball is a crazy world, and things change quickly. As we saw last season, the injury bug can sneak up on North Carolina, or certain players may not pan out the way we hope. Thomas doesn’t necessarily need to be a starter on opening night to have an impact in March.
If Thomas continues to embrace his role, develop correctly under Michael Malone, and capitalize on every opportunity, don’t be surprised to see him take meaningful minutes on the floor.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.