How Bobby Petrino Transforms UNC Offensive Hope

After last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to make significant changes immediately, with head coach Bill Belichick hiring Bobby Petrino.

Petrino has made an impression upon his arrival, and players have taken notice and appreciate how the veteran coach pushes them in practice. Wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Trech Kekahuna each spoke about the experience of playing for Petrino.

What Was Said

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina wide reciever Jordan Shipp, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He’s very precise with little things," Kekahuna said . "If you line up a yard outside where he wants you to be, he gets mad at you. If you line up a yard inside, he gets mad at you. He wants everything to be perfect. Having a coach like that, I feel like it’s a good thing for me to step up my game. On the field, knowing how to read coverages quicker, how to line up quicker, how to get open. Little things like that."

"He’s going to yell. But that’s just old school," Shipp said. "He’s an older coach. It’s old school coaching. It is what it is. You’ve just got to adapt to it. I don’t have a problem with that. I want to be coached. I want to be pushed to the next level. However he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it."

Why It Matters

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Tar Heels' offense lacked creativity, cohesion, organization, and overall vision for how they would operate. With Petrino as the play-caller, this unit finally appears to have a direction. While it remains to be seen whether or not the offense will turn things around this season, Petrino's philosophy and accountability are appreciated by the players.

For a team to succeed, competent coaching has to be part of the equation. That is still a major question mark with Belichick at the helm, but Petrino is a proven play-caller. He may not have been the hire I would have personally made, but he is more qualified than Freddie Kitchens. Also, hopefully, because Belichick respects Petrino, the 74-year-old head coach will allow the newly hired offensive coordinator to run the offense without any restrictions.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Earlier this offseason, former Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez explained how Belichick limited the quarterback's ability to play outside the construct of the play call. That included not making audibles and playing freely. Although the quarterback position remains ambiguous at this point in the offseason, I will argue that the options brought in this offseason are clear upgrades over Lopez, with all due respect.

Regardless, Petrino's impact on this offense is crucial for the team's success in 2026. If Belichick wants a fighting chance of extending his tenure at Chapel Hill into 2027, the veteran head coach needs to trust Petrino and not interfere with the offense's game plans.