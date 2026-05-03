How Hot Belichick's Seat Is Compared to Rest of ACC

It has not been sunshine and rainbows for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program.

While the offseason is supposed to bring hope and excitement, Tar Heels fans are expecting disappointment once more during the second season of head coach Bill Belichick's tenure. From an outside perspective, it has been an embarrassing time for North Carolina, whether it is from being outdone by the basketball program once more or the lack of any players selected in the NFL Draft.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belichick enters his second season in Chapel Hill hoping to right the ship and keep it floating for at least another year as he looks to push the program into contendership. Yet, his seat is hot, but just how hot is it compared to other coaches in the ACC? Let's take a look.

How Belichick Compares to Other Hot-Seat ACC Coaches Heading Into 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown reacts against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Including Belichick, five ACC coaches deserve the "hot seat" label, starting with Mike Norvell. The Florida State head coach has failed to meet expectations for most of his tenure in Tallahassee, and one wonders whether he can meet them in 2026. My confidence level here for Norvell isn't high, but a rebound season for the Seminoles would save at least another season.

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien is another on the hot seat heading into his third season with the Eagles, hoping to bolster a bowl season as his program continues to grow. I'm adding Pat Narduzzi to this list after last season's collapse, and it isn't the first time something like this has happened under the Pitt Panthers coach, which is why he will likely be leaning on talented quarterback Mason Heinstchel to keep them in competition for the ACC crown.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Syracuse's Fran Brown is another one to consider. Yes, he has had some impressive recruiting classes and is just two seasons removed from leading the Orange to 10-plus wins, but I feel the administration there will feel pressured to make a change if he only gets the program back to .500. That will be an interesting spot to watch.

In comparison to all of these coaches in the ACC, Belichick still has the hottest one. If the program continues to make fundamental mistakes on both sides of the ball despite improvements on offense and a somewhat serious infusion of talent, Chapel Hill will be happy that the buyout for Belichick will be on the low side.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Other coaches not mentioned who could be jobless after the next season include Clemson's Dabo Swinney and N.C. State's Dave Doeren. If the Tigers aren't able to return to College Football Playoff contention in the next couple of seasons, that era of Tigers football will be over as we know it, while the decision-makers in Raleigh could be impatient after several "almost" seasons as the Wolfpack continue to strive for ample success.

Belichick’s Seat Can Quickly Cool Just As Fast as It Can Get Hot

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Following spring ball, I predicted a 6-6 record for the Tar Heels in Belichick's second year. It is hard to imagine the team not improving by at least two wins, considering how close they came in a handful of games last year. As previously mentioned, the talent on offense, along with the coaching, has improved, even with questions on defense.

However, the NFL's greatest head coach may not survive this season if he can't turn it around. Everything can fall apart quickly, as Belichick's seat could be scorching by the middle to latter portion of the campaign.