How Hot Belichick's Seat Is Compared to Rest of ACC
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It has not been sunshine and rainbows for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program.
While the offseason is supposed to bring hope and excitement, Tar Heels fans are expecting disappointment once more during the second season of head coach Bill Belichick's tenure. From an outside perspective, it has been an embarrassing time for North Carolina, whether it is from being outdone by the basketball program once more or the lack of any players selected in the NFL Draft.
Belichick enters his second season in Chapel Hill hoping to right the ship and keep it floating for at least another year as he looks to push the program into contendership. Yet, his seat is hot, but just how hot is it compared to other coaches in the ACC? Let's take a look.
How Belichick Compares to Other Hot-Seat ACC Coaches Heading Into 2026
Including Belichick, five ACC coaches deserve the "hot seat" label, starting with Mike Norvell. The Florida State head coach has failed to meet expectations for most of his tenure in Tallahassee, and one wonders whether he can meet them in 2026. My confidence level here for Norvell isn't high, but a rebound season for the Seminoles would save at least another season.
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien is another on the hot seat heading into his third season with the Eagles, hoping to bolster a bowl season as his program continues to grow. I'm adding Pat Narduzzi to this list after last season's collapse, and it isn't the first time something like this has happened under the Pitt Panthers coach, which is why he will likely be leaning on talented quarterback Mason Heinstchel to keep them in competition for the ACC crown.
Syracuse's Fran Brown is another one to consider. Yes, he has had some impressive recruiting classes and is just two seasons removed from leading the Orange to 10-plus wins, but I feel the administration there will feel pressured to make a change if he only gets the program back to .500. That will be an interesting spot to watch.
In comparison to all of these coaches in the ACC, Belichick still has the hottest one. If the program continues to make fundamental mistakes on both sides of the ball despite improvements on offense and a somewhat serious infusion of talent, Chapel Hill will be happy that the buyout for Belichick will be on the low side.
Other coaches not mentioned who could be jobless after the next season include Clemson's Dabo Swinney and N.C. State's Dave Doeren. If the Tigers aren't able to return to College Football Playoff contention in the next couple of seasons, that era of Tigers football will be over as we know it, while the decision-makers in Raleigh could be impatient after several "almost" seasons as the Wolfpack continue to strive for ample success.
Belichick’s Seat Can Quickly Cool Just As Fast as It Can Get Hot
Following spring ball, I predicted a 6-6 record for the Tar Heels in Belichick's second year. It is hard to imagine the team not improving by at least two wins, considering how close they came in a handful of games last year. As previously mentioned, the talent on offense, along with the coaching, has improved, even with questions on defense.
However, the NFL's greatest head coach may not survive this season if he can't turn it around. Everything can fall apart quickly, as Belichick's seat could be scorching by the middle to latter portion of the campaign.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft