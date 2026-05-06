Why This Tar Heel Could Be UNC’s Next Breakout Player

Among the team that Michael Malone is currently assembling, the majority of the roster will be new faces in the form of freshmen or transfer portal commits, with only three returnees from last season's team so far. Those three are Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young.

For a short stint last season, Hubert Davis used Jaydon Young as a starter for four games. However, that probably will not be the case this season, as he was likely brought in for a depth piece in the backcourt.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For Jarin Stevenson, however, he saw a significant rise in his usage down the last stretch of the season due to injuries on the roster. That trend will likely continue as we see him develop in the offseason and potentially earn a starting spot to start the year off. As it currently stands, I can predict that Stevenson will be a starter in the four slot.

A Bigger Opportunity in Year Two

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates a three point basket in the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That leaves Isaiah Denis, who is a bit of a wild card in terms of usage this season. He dealt with an injury for a portion of last year and mainly took a back seat in the rotation, only playing in a handful of games throughout the season for limited minutes.

In those minutes, however, he showed flashes of potential, and with a good offseason under him and a new head coach in Michael Malone, his minutes could rise exponentially from last season.

Why Denis Could Be Carolina’s X-Factor Off the Bench

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The exciting component of Denis is that he is such an unknown talent. Depth has always been an issue for the Tar Heels, and he could fill that role early on in the season, and there is potential to grow.

With the transfers North Carolina brought in, it would be difficult to say Denis could find himself in the starting rotation at any point this season, but I would expect him to play a key role in the team's rotation.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With a solid offseason, Tar Heels fans should not be upset if Denis earns the right to be the sixth man and the first one off the bench. As the roster is currently configured, it looks like North Carolina will need a three-point specialist guard, and if Denis can excel in that role, he could earn significant minutes and meaningful playing time throughout the season.

In fact, in his flashes of potential last season, he shot 50% from three-point range in his limited minutes, and although it's such a small sample size, it could be a sign of what is to come for Isaiah Denis next season.