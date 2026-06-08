UNC's Wilson Explains Rehab, Training Ahead of NBA Draft

Former UNC forward Caleb Wilson has his sights set on this summer’s NBA Draft, and he isn’t letting his abrupt end to his freshman season get in the way.

Wilson was the Tar Heels’ best player last season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, with 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per contest to go along with it. He was named an All-American and All-ACC for his efforts last season, and his jersey will soon hang from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

His two-way ability has been what has made him such a highly regarded prospect ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 forward also has plenty of upside that NBA teams are surely excited about, as he still has room to grow as a three-point shooter and as a playmaker.

Wilson’s Season Ended With Injury

His impressive freshman campaign at North Carolina did come with one major speed bump. Early in February, Wilson exited a contest against Miami early thanks to an injured wrist. Wilson would actually re-enter the game before its conclusion, but was then ruled out for the following handful of games due to the injury.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After missing time with the injury, Wilson later broke his thumb in a workout while trying to work his way back ahead of the NCAA Tournament, forcing him to undergo surgery and effectively ending his season before he had a chance to play on the biggest stage.

Now, ahead of the draft, Wilson is healthy and should be taken with a top-five overall selection in the draft. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today , Wilson described what his rehab process has been like, along with his training regimen, and how it has helped him prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft this summer.

Wilson’s Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I mean, it's intense for sure. You know, I'm working on a lot of different things, working on my guard skills, working on things I wasn't able to show at North Carolina,” Wilson said. “It’s just been a lot of fun honestly, I’m just having fun with it, enjoying my ability to play basketball again. I feel like I’ll be the best player in this draft, so I’m excited.”

Wilson will look to continue the legacy that he started at UNC once he gets drafted into the NBA. He has as much upside as any player in this year’s draft class, and he’ll look to prove that later this year in the big leagues.