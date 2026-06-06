UNC's Wilson Confident He's Worthy of Top Draft Choice

It’s firmly established at this point that Caleb Wilson will be chosen very early in the 2026 NBA Draft, and recently, he made his own pitch for why he should be the top overall selection.

The standout freshman from North Carolina enters the draft after an incredible one-and-done season with the Tar Heels. He earned All-American honors after averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, along with over a block and a steal on defense. Wilson didn’t get to finish his season after suffering a season-ending injury in February, but it was already clear what potential he had by then.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson comes with plenty of upside at his 6-foot-10 stature. He can already impact the game at a very high level on both ends of the floor, and still has room to grow as a playmaker and three-point shooter. The upside factor has been what has made scouts fall in love with his potential as an NBA player.

Wilson Campaigns for Himself

Now focused fully on the draft, Wilson largely projects as a top-five overall pick this summer. Given his upside, some have suggested that Wilson is the best player in the draft and should earn more consideration for being the first overall pick. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today , Wilson was given the chance to campaign for himself a bit, explaining why he should be the first name called at the 2026 NBA Draft.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“I mean, I played against everybody else, and I won, and I played better. So, it's that simple for me. When I played against everyone, that's what I did. You could check the film. You could check the tape,” Wilson said.

Wilson Against Top Picks

In particular, Wilson matched up with both Kansas’ Darryn Peterson and Duke’s Cameron Boozer last season, both of whom are projected to be chosen in front of Wilson. Against Kansas on Nov. 7, Wilson finished with 24 points on 9-11 shooting, with seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while Peterson scored 22 points.

Against Duke on Feb. 7, Wilson had 23 points on 8-12 shooting with two steals and a block, whereas Boozer finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds; the Tar Heels would win both games.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson will continue to prove his worth ahead of this summer’s draft as he looks to find his way into being selected with the top overall choice. While it currently seems a long shot for that to happen, Wilson still has the chance to be the best player in this year’s class with his upside.