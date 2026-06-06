'I'm a Winner.' UNC's Wilson Sends Message to Chicago Bulls

A team that has been connected to former UNC forward Caleb Wilson during the draft process has been the Chicago Bulls, and Wilson is well aware of how likely it is that he suits up for them.

The Bulls have the fourth overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and Wilson — who was a star in his freshman season with North Carolina, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game and earning All-American honors — is projected to be chosen with a top-five pick on most draft boards. As of now, the team he has been mocked to the most is the Bulls.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Wilson Has High Upside

Wilson’s ability to impact the game tremendously on both ends of the floor has made him one of the top overall prospects in this year’s class. Combine that with his 6-foot-10 frame, and Wilson perhaps has some of the highest upside of any player available in the draft due to his room for improvement in areas such as his playmaking and three-point shooting.

The Bulls have not amounted to much in recent years. They’ve made the playoffs just once since 2017, and have only one season with a winning record in that same span, both of which came during the 2021-22 season. This past season, the Bulls were a measly 31-51, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference. If there’s any team that could benefit a lot from Wilson’s services, it’s Chicago.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Should Wilson end up with the Bulls, he’d join a lineage of first-round picks selected by the Bulls who also played at UNC, joining Coby White, who played for the Tar Heels in the 2018-19 season before being selected with the seventh overall pick by Chicago, and Michael Jordan, who suited up for UNC from 1981-1984, including a 1982 National Championship. He was then selected with the third overall pick by the Bulls in 1984, and the rest is history.

Jul 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf arrives for the statue unveiling of former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle before the team’s game against Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Thoughts

Naturally, that’s a big bill to live up to, especially when it involves Michael Jordan, but Wilson is ready to become Chicago’s next franchise player if that’s where he ends up, as he shared in a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today .

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I mean, I’m a winner, ” Wilson said. “I’m going to change that culture, and I’m going to bring it back to what it was for sure. It’s a great pipeline, from North Carolina to [Chicago].”